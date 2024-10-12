Notable Panthers Defender Questionable vs. Falcons
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Carolina Panthers (1-4) will already enter Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons (3-2) shorthanded, but they may have another injury hit coming.
Carolina listed outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney as doubtful to play on its final injury report Friday. Clowney, the No. 1 overall pick in 2014, did not practice this week due to a shoulder injury. He's started all five games this season, collecting 12 tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack.
The Panthers have ruled out five players for Sunday's contest: right tackle Taylor Moton (elbow), center Austin Corbett (biceps), tight end Tommy Tremble (concussion), linebacker Josey Jewell (hamstring/groin) and backup center Andrew Raym (concussion).
In addition to Clowney, Carolina has several other injury questions.
Receiver Diontae Johnson (ankle), tight end Ian Thomas (calf), defensive end A'Shawn Robinson (ankle) and cornerback Dane Jackson (hamstring) were each limited Friday and are labeled as questionable.
Jackson and Thomas are currently on injured reserve, as are several other key Panthers defenders, including defensive tackle Derrick Brown, linebacker Shaq Thompson and safety Jordan Fuller.
Fuller spent last season playing under Falcons head coach Raheem Morris with the Los Angeles Rams, who play a central role in Sunday's matchup. Morris and Fuller are two of several pieces with ties to the Rams -- Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson and Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero were also on staff in Los Angeles, among a handful of others.
And Robinson knows the Panthers, who rank last in scoring and No. 28 in yards allowed per game, are hoping to get back on track soon and will present a challenge to the Falcons' offense -- even if Clowney joins the lengthy list of players who won't suit up Sunday.
"Really good coaches, and they understand the pass game, they understand what offenses are trying to do," Robinson said Wednesday. "So, we've got our hands full from a schematic standpoint, and then you look at the players and you're saying, 'Man, these guys, I know it hasn't (gone) the way they anticipated starting the season, but it's still a really good defense.'
"It's the NFL, you have to buckle up every single Sunday, knowing you're going to get their very best at their place."
The Falcons and Panthers will kick off at 4:25 p.m. Sunday inside Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.