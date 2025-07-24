Praise for Falcons Running Back Rampant on First Day of Training Camp
Atlanta Falcons star running back Bijan Robinson was showing out on day one of camp, putting multiple players on the ground, such as Natrone Brooks and JD Bertrand.
Robinson had a stellar sophomore season, recording 1,866 total yards (1,456 rushing, 410 receiving) alongside 15 total touchdowns (14 rushing, 1 receiving). He was fourth in the NFL in yards from scrimmage and tied for third in the NFL in touchdowns last season. He was rewarded with his first Pro Bowl bid.
The Atlanta Falcons selected linebacker Jalon Walker with the 15th overall pick. He’s only been with the team a few months, but he’s already seen Bijan Robinson in action, and he’s already gotten used to it.
“Freak,” he answered when asked about the Falcons’ star running back after the first day of training camp.
Drake London was also asked about Robinson’s first day of camp, and he said that’s just what they expect from Bijan at this point.
“That’s him, that’s Bijan. That’s who we expect him to be,” London told the media.
Starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr added on, explicitly detailing Robinson’s impact in real games.
“He’s real important. He helps with everything. He helps open up the pass game… the things he can do with the ball in his hands is insane.” Penix on the Falcons running back.
Lots of praise from all his teammates, Robinson has already solidified himself as one of the best running backs in the NFL. He was ranked No.35 in PFF’s top 50. He was ranked No.39 in CBS Sports' top 100 players. He was ranked the 4th-best running back in the NFL per ESPN’s offseason surveys.