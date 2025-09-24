Rumors Coming Around About Falcons OC Zac Robinson
The Oklahoma State Cowboys parted ways with Mike Gundy this week, and rumors of who could follow the longtime head coach have already begun to swirl. One popular name in Stillwater, according to college football insider Brandon Marcello from 24/7 Sports, is Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson.
Robinson was included among eight other candidates for the Oklahoma State head coaching role. Regarding the Falcons' offensive coordinator, CBS Sports had this to say about Robinson.
“You'll hear Robinson's name come up a lot in connection with this search. A former Gundy quarterback and a seventh-round pick in the 2010 NFL Draft, Robinson is a fast-rising coach in NFL circles. He's part of Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay's coaching tree, having spent five seasons on McVay's staff in various capacities. Now, he's calling plays for an explosive offense in Atlanta. The former Cowboy QB would be a popular pick for some in the booster class in Stillwater. One caveat: He's never coached in college. Another caveat: Would he be willing to leave his NFL fast track to spark his alma mater?”
Meanwhile, the Falcons’ offense is off to a bit of a rocky start through the first three weeks of the season. Most recently, they were shut out by the previously winless Carolina Panthers.
During the team’s 1-2 start, Zac Robinson’s unit is 31st in scoring offense (14.0 PPG), 13th in total offense (338.7 YPG), 27th in EPA/play, 13th in EPA/rush, and 28th in EPA/pass. Amid these issues, it was reported that he will move from the coach’s box down to the sideline.
Robinson, 38, joined head coach Raheem Morris in Atlanta ahead of the 2024 NFL season. The two spent several years together with the Los Angeles Rams on Sean McVay’s staff before making the move. He does not have college coaching experience.
The longtime NFL assistant is a former quarterback for the Cowboys, having played for Gundy from 2006 to 2009. He was a dual-threat athlete in his college years and picked up 10,175 total yards and 88 total touchdowns over four seasons, with three as the starter. He finished his collegiate career among the all-time offensive leaders in program history.
From 2007 until 2009, Robinson connected with star wide receiver Dez Bryant, who capitalized on this connection and turned into a future first-round pick for the Dallas Cowboys. Bryant became a three-time Pro Bowl player, while Robinson was later drafted by the New England Patriots in the seventh round that same season. He turned to coaching in 2019.
Robinson’s former wideout is already giving his college quarterback the stamp of approval.
The Oklahoma State hiring process is still in its infancy, but this could potentially be something to monitor if Marcello’s report that they are preparing a push for Robinson is accurate. It is also unknown whether he would even be interested in making the move to college coaching or if he would prefer to remain in the NFL.