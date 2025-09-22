Social Media Reacts to Falcons' Humiliating 30-0 Loss to Panthers
CHARLOTTE, NC – The Atlanta Falcons fell to the Carolina Panthers in a Week 3, 30-0 drubbing. The loss marked the first time since 2021 that the Falcons were shut out by an opponent, and the first time since 2015 that they were shut out in an NFC South matchup.
Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. had what was arguably the worst game of his young career, completing just 18 of his 36 passes for 172 yards and two back-breaking interceptions. The box score alone does not do justice to how shaky he was in this game. Penix looked apprehensive. He looked out of sorts and one step behind one of the more lackluster defenses in the NFL.
The downfield passing that fans got a taste of over the last three weeks of the 2024 season has been nonexistent through the first three weeks of 2025. Penix averaged just 4.8 yards per attempt in this game and he often had to check down to underneath receviers, tight ends, and backs with no one available deep.
He was replaced by backup Kirk Cousins in the fourth quarter after the game was out of reach, but it was confirmed after the game by Raheem Morris that there will be no chance for the veteran to compete for the starting job.
Bijan Robinson ran for 72 yards (5.5 yards per carry) and added 39 more through the air, marking his eighth 100+ scrimmage yard performance in his last nine games.
As a whole, nothing was really able to get going offensively for the Falcons in this game. Despite that fact, Atlanta actually outgained Carolina by 108 yards and picked up more first downs.
That had everything to do with consistently difficult starting field position the offense found themselves in, and a defense who largely held up their end of the bargain in this game. The Panthers ran for 110 yards, but averaged just 3.7 yards per carry. Bryce Young threw for just 114 yards, but was sacked just a single time after the Falcons’ breakout performance in Minnesota last week.
“It wasn't good enough,” safety Jessie Bates III said after the game. “We know we're a better team than that, and unfortunately it didn't show today. We're a tight group. We win together, we lose together. We got to stick together. It's only Week 3. This game is not going to define who we are as a group, and we know that. So, just keep moving forward.”
Naturally, after such a stunning performance, social media had plenty to say about this football game. Several fans and media members were upset and looking for answers.
Next up, the Washington Commanders will come down to Atlanta for Week 4 action. Kickoff is set for 1:00.