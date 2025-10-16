Star Running Back Strives to Emulate Falcons' Bijan Robinson
The Atlanta Falcons (3-2) face off against the San Francisco 49ers (4-2) on Sunday Night Football in Week 7. Both teams have prolific running backs, Bijan Robinson for Atlanta and Christian McCaffrey for San Francisco.
McCaffrey was asked on Wednesday what he sees in Robinson’s game.
“It’s amazing, man. You know, I think when you see it in person, you realize why he is who he is,” McCaffrey said. The pair worked out together earlier in the offseason.
McCaffrey was then asked if he sees some of his game in Robinson’s game.
“I hope so. That’s a huge compliment. You know, I watch him move, watch him make a lot of these plays and you know it’s inspiring. So he’s definitely somebody that when you watch him play, you know, any chance you get, you can try to emulate some of the stuff he does.”
Very high praise from McCaffrey, who is a four-time All-Pro and was the 2023 Offensive Player of the Year. Known as one of the best running backs in the NFL since he entered the league in 2017, McCaffrey tries to emulate Robinson’s motions on the football field.
This season, Robinson has quickly been taking the NFL by storm and proving that he may very well be the best running back in the league. Through the Falcons' first five games of the season, he leads all players in yards from scrimmage, with 822. He has yet to have a game this season with fewer than 100 yards from scrimmage.
The third-year running back out of Texas was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Month two weeks prior. This week, he earned another award: the NFC Offensive Player of the Week, after putting up a career high 238 yards from scrimmage, including a career high 81-yard rush for a touchdown.
When a player of McCaffrey’s caliber, a former OPOY winner, says he’s trying to emulate Robinson’s game, that’s about as high praise as it gets. It’s a testament to just how quickly Robinson has earned the praise of his peers, and how well he’s been playing this season.
Now, Robinson and McCaffrey will duke it out in front of a national audience on primetime this upcoming Sunday. Two of the league’s most complete backs, one who’s been the gold standard for years and one who’s quickly becoming it, will share the spotlight. For Robinson and the Atlanta Falcons, it’s a chance to make a huge statement.