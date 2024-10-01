'Never a Doubt': Falcons K Younghoe Koo Adds to Clutch Resume with Game Winner vs. Saints
When Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo took the field with seven seconds remaining Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, anxiety rose in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
But not for Falcons safety Richie Grant.
Atlanta, trailing 24-23 after allowing a touchdown with one minute remaining, was heading for a 1-3 start if Koo missed his 58-yard try. It was a career long. It was longer than anyone had ever made at Mercedes-Benz.
In such a situation, covering one's face or kneeling in prayer are common practices. Grant didn't partake in either.
"I've watched Koo do that so many times since I've been here," said Grant, who was drafted in 2021. "I got faith and confidence in Koo, and he proved me right."
Koo's field goal split the uprights, giving the Falcons a 26-24 lead with two seconds left. They held on, with Grant making the game-ending tackle on special teams the next play.
Thus, Koo secured his eighth game-winning field goal in the final 10 seconds dating back to 2021, the most in the league. It was the final of four made field goals Sunday for Koo, who also connected from 42, 44 and 53 yards, the last of which tied for the third-longest in his career.
Koo entered the day with a career long of 54, which created questions about whether he'd have the distance from 58. He had no such doubts, noting he's hit from as far as 65 yards in practice.
"As long as I made good contact, I knew I had the leg," Koo said.
The 30-year-old Koo began preparing for the kick after the Saints scored their touchdown and took the lead. He felt he hit the ball well pre-game and continued doing so during the contest, but nevertheless started kicking footballs into the net on the sideline.
Koo had confidence the Falcons, who were out of timeouts and failed to score an offensive touchdown Sunday, would drive down the field and get into field goal range. After all, Atlanta did it two weeks prior against the Philadelphia Eagles, though that drive ended with a touchdown.
The Falcons were aided by a 30-yard defensive pass interference penalty on Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo, which put the ball at the Saints' 40-yard line. Koo knew immediately after the flag was thrown that he'd have a chance.
And as he's done time and again, he delivered.
"It was exciting," rookie linebacker J.D. Bertrand said. "Koo is just known for that. Koo hits the game winners, and he's so cool about it also. And just always calm, cool and collected and that's just Koo."
Koo now has 26 makes from 50-plus yards since 2019, the fifth-most in the NFL. His accuracy wasn't much of a concern trotting onto the field, and with Atlanta's roster having seen Koo connect on kicks far longer than his 54-yard career high, leg strength wasn't either.
And so, the Falcons effectively knew the outcome before long snapper Liam McCullough's hands sent the ball spiraling backward to holder Bradley Pinion, setting the stage for Koo's heroics.
"Never a doubt," right tackle Storm Norton said. "He's one of the best in the league, so never a doubt."
Koo said he simply trusted his training, and with his track record of clutch kicks, he had plenty of proof in the pudding.
Still, Koo had to execute -- and he did, sending the Mercedes-Benz Stadium crowd into a frenzy while giving Atlanta a crucial early season NFC South victory. Yet for Koo, Sunday was just another day at the office.
"We've been in this situation a lot," Koo said. "That's how it is in this league -- a majority of the games come down to one possession, so every point matters. Our unit takes a lot of pride in that, and I'm proud of the guys for coming through."