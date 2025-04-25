Falcons Double Dip at Edge Rusher While NFC South Rivals Bolster Offenses
The Atlanta Falcons ended an eight-year drought of not selecting an edge rusher in the first round with their pick of Georgia's Jalon Walker at No. 15 overall. Then, the Falcons went just 11 picks before selecting their next first-round edge rusher in Tennessee's James Pearce.
Raheem Morris' defense might need Walker and Pearce to contribute in a significant way immediately with what the rest of the NFC South did on Day 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Carolina Panthers kicked off the night for the NFC South with the somewhat surprising selection of Arizona receiver Tetairoa McMillan. The Wildcats wideout was the first receiver off the board besides dual-threat, Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter.
McMillan will join 2024 first-round pick Xavier Legette in Carolina as the Panthers try to create a 1-2 punch at receiver to help quarterback Bryce Young.
"The Panthers get a big-bodied receiver with exceptional hand-eye coordination and athleticism who routinely wins 50-50 balls," NFL.com's Bucky Brooks wrote. "Dave Canales continues to redesign his wide receivers room and creates Carolina's version of the Mike Evans-Chris Godwin tandem with McMillan joining Xavier Legette. Expect the jump-ball specialist to jell with Bryce Young from Day 1."
Speaking of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, they weren't satisfied with going into next season with receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin as their main outside targets. Tampa Bay added Ohio State wideout Emeka Egbuka at No. 19 overall.
Egbuka was the next wideout off the board after McMillan.
"A polished receiver who regularly separates from defenders, Egbuka is the perfect No. 3 receiver alongside Mike Evans and Chris Godwin," Brooks wrote. "Baker Mayfield's options in the passing game improved upon adding the Ohio State product's natural pass-catching ability."
The Falcons went a combined 3-1 versus the Panthers and Buccaneers in 2024. But Atlanta's defense gave up an average of 248.5 passing yards per game and 11 touchdowns in those four contests.
Morris better hope his two new edge rushers develop quickly because unless the Falcons find a diamond in the rough later during the draft or in the undrafted free agency market, Atlanta's secondary isn't going to be any better in coverage versus those young receivers than it was last year.
When the Falcons play the New Orleans Saints, Walker and Pearce will be tested versus New Orleans' first-round pick -- Texas offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr.
Banks was the third offensive tackle off the board at No. 9 overall.
"The offensive line is everything for a creative play-designer like Kellen Moore," Brooks wrote. "The Saints get a premier pass protector in Banks with the footwork, agility and athleticism to be an ideal dancing bear for Moore's offense."
Looking ahead at what Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft could look like in the NFC South, it will be a lot of waiting for the Falcons. Because of their trade back into the first round to grab Pearce, Atlanta no longer owns a second-round choice, and the Falcons won't pick in the third round until the second-to-last selection.
Meanwhile, barring trades, the other three NFC South teams will make seven picks before Atlanta's next on the clock. The Saints hold the most Day 2 picks in the division with three selections.