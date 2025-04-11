Falcons.com Repeats First-Round Prediction for First Time
The Atlanta Falcons team website took a very different approach to its sixth mock draft. But for the Falcons, it garnered one of the same draft results senior reporter Tori McElhaney previously predicted.
In the mock draft released Thursday, a different member of the Falcons digital team became the general manager of each NFL team. The group then (mostly) sat down and each individual named who they would select for their assigned team.
For the Falcons at No. 15 overall, Atlantafalcons.com's video editor Dimitris Griffin picked Georgia edge rusher Mykel Williams.
"Williams is a freak athlete, has explosive burst and lives to terrorize quarterbacks. Keep that Dawg home," said Griffin.
A lot of Falcons fans appear to feel the same way and want the team to target one of the top prospects from Georgia. The Bulldogs have to different edge rushers -- Williams and Jalon Walker -- who are projected to be first round picks.
In its new mock draft, Atlantafalcons.com's senior editor and staff writer Will McFadden picked Walker for the Cincinnati Bengals after trading up just in front of the Falcons at No. 14 overall.
Before Thursday, McElhaney had released five mock drafts. She selected a different prospect for the Falcons in all five of them. Williams, though, was her choice in her first mock draft released on March 7.
"This feels like a very intriguing pick for Atlanta. Did Williams have a stellar statistical season? No. But I don't think you can discount him on a down year alone," she wrote. "What he could provide a defensive front is length, athleticism and promise. These are things the Falcons covet."
So, with Griffin's prediction of Williams, Atlantafalcons.com has finally repeated a prediction.
Falcons fans shouldn't take Griffin's pick too seriously. The team's digitial team seemed to be having more fun than anything with the mock draft exercise.
But the fun produced a really entertaining mock draft that Falcons fans should fully read if given the opportunity.
McElhaney will release two more mock drafts over the next two weeks. In all likelihood, she will name two new players projected to the Falcons. It's typical in team website mock drafts to project as many different prospects to the organization as possible.
In her first five mock drafts, McElhaney projected the Falcons to pick Williams, Walker, Texas A&M's Texas A&M's Shemar Stewart, Texas' Jahdae Barron and Marshall's Mike Green.