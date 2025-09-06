NFL Network Predicts Falcons RB Bijan Robinson to Lead NFL in 2 Key Categories
The Atlanta Falcons raised a lot of eyebrows when they took running back Bijan Robinson with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Analysts didn’t like taking a running back that high in the draft, let alone by a team with a 1,000-yard rusher returning and plenty of holes to be filled.
Fast forward just two seasons, and the running back position looks cool again, and the Falcons have one of the best in the NFL. Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle was a popular choice instead of Robinson at the time, and he was in the news for the wrong reason again this week.
Meanwhile, Robinson is expected to be one of the best offensive weapons in the league, with NFL Network analyst Cynthia Frelund predicting him to lead the NFL in two key categories: Touches and touchdowns.
She predicts Robinson to have 390 total touches, up from 365 in 2024.
The Falcons Podcast: Spotify | Apple Pods | WATCH
“This is where the Bijan over Ja'Marr Chase fantasy argument holds the most weight, in my opinion,” Frelund wrote on NFL.com. “That said, I think it’s a silly debate, because you'd be stoked to land either guy, and both project to finish within four overall points of each other (well within the margin for error).”
More important than the number of touches is the number of touchdowns, and Frelund projects Robinson to lead the NFL with 14 in 2025.
“Last season, with Kirk Cousins and Michael Penix Jr. sharing QB duties, Robinson only had one touchdown catch on 72 targets, with much of his receiving production stemming from balls caught behind the line of scrimmage,” wrote Frelund. “With Penix Jr. solidified as the team's starter this season, we can expect the dual-threat back to be a more dynamic pass-catcher in the red zone, leading to an uptick in receiving TDs.”
Robinson had 15 touchdowns in 2024. With Ja’Marr Chase projected at 14.1 touchdowns in the No. 2 position, one can’t help but wonder if there’s a decimal point missing.
If Robinson has more touches and more receiving touchdowns, matching his 2024 total might actually be a bit of a letdown.
The Falcons have the luxury of not having to overuse Robinson. Tyler Allgeier is in the final year of his contract and is an outstanding between-the-tackles runner.
With him scheduled to be a free agent, it would be wise for Atlanta to keep some tread on the tire for Robinson. A similar amount of touches as last year, with better efficiency, should be key.
Penix will open up defenses vertically, giving more space to the running game, in theory.
Offensive coordinator Zac Robinson showed in Penix’s three-game cameo last season that he wasn’t holding the rookie back. There won’t be a need to lean on the running game early in the season while the first-year starter gets acclimated.
Robinson will still be option one for the Falcons, but he won’t be the only option.
Preseason predictions will mercifully come to an end this weekend as the Falcons take on the Buccaneers on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.