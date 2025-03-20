Former Atlanta Falcons WR Signs with Minnesota Vikings
After spending just one year with the Atlanta Falcons, wide receiver Rondale Moore has agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the Minnesota Vikings, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
The veteran receiver signed in Minnesota five days after visiting the Vikings.
Moore, 24, spent the 2024 season on the Falcons injured reserve after suffering a season-ending knee ailment in August. The Falcons acquired Moore last March, in a trade with the Arizona Cardinals for former starting quarterback Desmond Ridder.
Ironically, Ridder also never played in the regular season for the Cardinals. Ridder began the 2024 campaign on the Arizona practice squad until the Las Vegas Raiders signed him to their active roster in October.
Before being traded to Atlanta, Moore spent three seasons as the Cardinals primary slot receiver. During his most recent active season (2023), he hauled in 40 passes for 352 yards and a touchdown.
The Cardinals also used Moore coming out of the backfield. Moore carried the ball 28 times for a total of 178 yards (6.4 yards per carry) and one touchdown in 2023. During three seasons with Arizona, he caught a total of 135 passes for 1,201 yards and three touchdowns.
A fourth-round pick out of Purdue in 2021, Moore was a consensus All-American and First Team All-Big Ten selection with the Boilermakers.
Besides his abilities as a slot receiver, the 5-foot-7 and 180-pound wide receiver has also proven to be an asset on special teams. His quick-twitch traits make Moore an effective punt/kick returner.
Throughout his NFL career, Moore has returned 13 kicks for 291 yards (22.4 yards per return) and 22 punts for 182 yards (8.1 yards per return).
Moore will join a Vikings receiving core that already includes Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison on the outside. But Moore may compete for the slot receiver opportunities.
Because of his return abilities, Moore could also make an impact for the Vikings on special teams.