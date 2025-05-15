3 Most Important Falcons Matchups in 2025 NFL Season
The 2025 NFL schedule is finally here. Atlanta Falcons fans will be happy to hear that their team will play five primetime games and a Sunday morning contest from Europe.
Similar to last season, that could lead to the Falcons determining their 2025 fate in front of a national audience.
But obviously, not every important game is played in primetime. Let's take a look at Atlanta's three most critical 2025 matchups, two of which will occur in primetime and the other one at 1 pm ET.
Week 17: Falcons vs. Los Angeles Rams, Monday, Dec. 29, 8:15 pm ET
This matchup will intrigue NFL fans across the country for multiple reasons. If both teams play to their potential during the 2025 season, it could determine playoff seeding in the NFC.
Falcons head coach Raheem Morris and several other members of the team's coaching staff will face the Rams for the first time since coaching under Sean McVay. Morris won a Super Bowl as Los Angeles' defensive coordinator during the 2021 season.
That familiarity could create a unique cat-and-mouse game for the NFL season's final Monday night game. Falcons-Rams will also be the last non-divisional matchup of the 2025 NFL regular season, which could add even more importance to the matchup for both teams.
Even if these teams aren't both contending, the matchup will have serious implications because the Falcons traded their 2026 first-round pick to the Rams in April. An Atlanta loss could help Los Angeles in playoff seeding and the 2026 draft.
The Rams lead the all-time series with the Falcons 49-30-2. These teams don't play each other every year anymore, but through history, the Falcons have only faced the New Orleans Saints and San Francisco 49ers more often.
Week 15: Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Thursday, Dec. 11, 8:15 pm ET
Just like last season, the Falcons and Buccaneers will play on Thursday Night Football. This year, the Buccaneers will host.
Unless the Carolina Panthers surprise or the Saints shock the league, the NFC South will again come down to the Falcons and Buccaneers.
As the Falcons proved last year, sweeping an opponent also competing for the division title doesn't guarantee anything. The Falcons beat the Buccaneers twice and Tampa Bay still managed to win the NFC South.
But the late-season matchup versus the Buccaneers in 2025 could very well determine who earns the opportunity to host a playoff game in January. The loser may be left fighting for an NFC wild card spot.
The Buccaneers will face the Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Week 1. That matchup could have made our list as the No. 3 most important matchup for Atlanta in 2025. But I went elsewhere, again, because a Tampa Bay sweep meant little to Atlanta last year due to other results.
The Falcons own a 32-31 edge in the all-time series versus Tampa Bay. Atlanta has won four of the last five matchups in the series.
Week 14: Falcons vs. Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Dec. 7, 1 pm ET
I could have gone with several other matchups for the third choice. The Falcons visit the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football in Week 2. The Falcons will also hit the road just before Christmas to face the Arizona Cardinals.
Division matchups versus the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints are always important for the Falcons too. Despite the Panthers and Saints losing records last year, Atlanta was 2-2 versus those opponents in 2024.
But I went with the Seahawks matchup because the game falls in December and due to the potential implications for playoff seeding.
The Falcons will also host the Seahawks four days prior to the road matchup with the Buccaneers. How Morris and his coaching staff navigate that entire week figures to be very crucial for Atlanta's playoff hopes.
The Seahawks have a knack for winning in Atlanta. They are 3-0 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and haven't lost in Atlanta during the regular season since the Falcons drafted Matt Ryan.
The Falcons have beaten the Seahawks in the playoffs at home twice during that time. But Seattle is 4-0 in Atlanta during the regular season since 2003.
Last year, the Seahawks embarrassed the Falcons 34-14 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
If the Falcons are to finish the 2025 season much stronger than last year, they will likely need to start December with a victory against the Seahawks.