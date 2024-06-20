Atlanta Falcons Release 2 Players in Corresponding Moves After UFL Signings
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Atlanta Falcons added a pair of players from the United Football League to their roster Thursday and cut ties with two others who spent much of the spring and early summer in Atlanta.
The Falcons officially announced the signings of offensive lineman Jaryd Jones-Smith and defensive tackle Prince Emili, confirming the news reported days earlier. Jones-Smith will wear jersey No. 75 while Emili claimed No. 71.
In a corresponding move, Atlanta released offensive lineman Nolan Potter and defensive lineman Willington Previlon, each of whom joined the organization this year.
Potter initially signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Northern Illinois, declining a rookie minicamp tryout with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to join Atlanta's 90-man roster. A two-time first-team All-MAC honoree, Potter started 43 of the Huskies' last 45 games at tackle.
After going undrafted out of Rutgers in 2020, Previlon signed with the Green Bay Packers. He has spent time with several different teams, including the Packers and Buccaneers but has never appeared in a regular season game.
Previlon was one of 13 players signed to a reserve/futures contract Jan. 8, immediately after the Falcons ended their season. Atlanta didn't have a head coach at the time, and when Raheem Morris was hired nearly three weeks, he brought in new defensive line coach Jay Rodgers, shifting the Falcons' picture up front.
Jones-Smith and Emili are both fresh off finishing their respective UFL seasons. The former saw his campaign end in the XFL Conference Championship on June 9 while the latter lost in the XFL Championship on June 16.
The Falcons will arrive for training camp July 24, giving Jones-Smith and Emili their first chance to meet their new teammates - while Potter and Previlon are now left looking for opportunities elsewhere.