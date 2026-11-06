James Pearce Jr.'s Long-Awaited Return Could Be Longer: Falcons Injury Report

The Atlanta Falcons received some encouraging injury news ahead of their Week 9 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, but there are still several question marks surrounding the team’s availability for Sunday’s international game in Madrid, Spain.

Atlanta officially cleared defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. to play, while linebacker Divine Deablo is questionable. Edge rusher James Pearce Jr. is also questionable after experiencing a setback with his back. Brian Robinson Jr. and Zachariah Branch have been ruled out with hamstring injuries.

The biggest uncertainty, however, could be Pearce.

After completing his eight-game suspension, the former first-round pick was expected to make his season debut against Cincinnati. Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich previously indicated that Atlanta planned to use Pearce primarily as a pass rusher while monitoring his workload.

However, head coach Kevin Stefanski revealed Friday that Pearce experienced a “flare up” in his back injury. The Falcons will monitor how he progresses over the next two days before making a final decision on his availability.

Pearce is officially listed as questionable, creating some uncertainty around his anticipated return. His potential availability would be important for an Atlanta pass rush looking for additional production against Burrow.

Fellow edge rusher Samson Ebukam went to Injured Reserve this week, leaving the Falcons short-handed at the position. Charles Snowden could see more time at edge, and Za'Darius Smith could increase his workload after battling an injury the last several weeks. Another option is inside linebacker Harold Perkins creeping up to an edge spot in pass-rushing situations.

Cameron Thomas saw extensive action last week in Tampa with 47 snaps. Snowden was next at edge with just 26.

Bowman is one of the biggest positive developments for the Falcons heading into the weekend. The rookie defensive back has been working through a hamstring injury that forced him to miss the previous two games. However, he returned to full participation earlier in the week and maintained that status throughout the Falcons’ practices in Spain.

His return should provide a boost to Atlanta’s secondary, particularly against a Cincinnati offense led by quarterback Joe Burrow. Bowman has an opportunity to help strengthen a defense that needs to perform better after its struggles against Tampa Bay.

Meanwhile, Deablo remains questionable as he attempts to return.

Deablo has been dealing with a forearm injury and was limited earlier in the week before returning as a full participant Friday. His progression is an encouraging sign for Atlanta, which has been without the linebacker over the previous two weeks.

Robinson, who is recovering from a hamstring injury, remains out for his third straight game. The running back has also missed the last two games. Khalil Herbert will most likely be called to back up Robinson again this week.

Falcons Week 9 Game Status Report

Cleared to play:

DB Billy Bowman Jr. (hamstring)

Questionable:

Edge Yasir Abdullah (hamstring)

WR Beaux Collins (hip)

LB Divine Deablo (forearm)

Edge James Pearce Jr. (back)

RB Brian Robinson Jr. (hamstring)

OT Cameron Williams (ankle)

Out:

WR Zachariah Branch (hamstring)

The Falcons have some encouraging developments heading into their international matchup, particularly with Bowman’s return and Deablo’s progress. However, Pearce’s setback adds another layer of uncertainty to Atlanta’s defensive plans, especially with Samson Ebukam heading to Injurred Reserve.

With several players still awaiting final clearance, the next two days will be important as Atlanta prepares for its Week 9 showdown against Cincinnati.