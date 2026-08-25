Inside Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr.’s First Days Back at Full Speed

For the first time all offseason, Michael Penix Jr. is a full participant in Flowery Branch as the Atlanta Falcons prepare for the 2026 NFL season.

The third-year quarterback was cleared for 11-on-11 activity after a partially torn left ACL cut his 2025 season short at nine games. Monday, Aug. 25, was his first day at full go, followed by Tuesday, Aug. 26’s Falcons practice.

“First of all, it was great to have him out there,” Falcons offensive coordinator Tommy Rees told reporters on Tuesday. “Just for the human, as hard as he’s worked, dealing with a knee injury, and coming back again, there’s a lot of joy personally for him to be back out there on the field. I think his teammates had a lot of joy for him.”

Penix went 4-of-8 in team drills on Monday and 5-for-12 on Tuesday, according to Atlanta Journal-Constitution Falcons reporter Daniel Flick. Penix hasn’t necessarily posted gaudy stats thus far, but he’s finding his footing after returning to 11-on-11 play since last November’s ACL injury, nearly nine months ago.

“He has the same mentality every play. He doesn’t get too down on himself, he doesn’t get too high,” said Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson. “He comes in the huddle, demands the huddle as a quarterback should.”

In comparison, Tua Tagovailoa, who’s competing with Penix for the starting quarterback job, went 0-for-3 on Monday and 8-for-12 on Tuesday. Both have been sharing first-team reps.

Tagovailoa has been participating in team drills for the majority of camp, while Penix was limited to 7-on-7 drills.

“The thing with Mike is he’s been doing a lot, just hasn’t done the full speed work yet,” Rees said. “Mentally, he’s sharp, been in walkthroughs, he’s been doing 7-on-7. Continuing in those full-speed reps will be very valuable.”

A few more full days of practice could be key for the former eighth overall NFL Draft pick, Penix. He’s got a small taste of contact, getting bumped on the hip on Monday when passing a shallow drag to tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. It forced the quarterback to readjust, but kept his composure and focus. Rees said, “he handled it great.”

Atlanta (1-1) travels to the Miami Dolphins (0-2) on Friday, Aug. 28, for a Week 3 preseason game, a final showing before Aug. 30’s final cut day. Rees declined to comment on Penix’s playing status for Friday, deferring to head coach Kevin Stefanski, general manager Ian Cunningham, and president of football Matt Ryan.

In its official preseason finale depth chart released on Tuesday, the Falcons listed “Tua Tagovailoa OR Michael Penix Jr.” at starting quarterback for Friday. If they play, it could be a deciding factor for who gets the nod in Sept. 13’s Week 1 game at the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Falcons-Dolphins kicks off at 7 p.m. at Hard Rock Stadium. It’ll be televised on FOX 5 Atlanta and on CBS Miami.

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