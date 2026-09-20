Atlanta Falcons 3 Keys to Victory Over Carolina Panthers

The Atlanta Falcons enter Week 2 looking to bounce back from a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, while the Carolina Panthers are also searching for their first win after falling to the Chicago Bears.

Despite the Week 1 loss, Atlanta showed some positive signs on both sides of the ball. The Falcons controlled time of possession against Pittsburgh and will be looking to add to that to get their first win of the 2026 season.

Here are three keys to secure a victory today.

1. Own Time of Possession

The Falcons already showed they can control the clock against a physical opponent.

Atlanta possessed the football for 31:07 against Pittsburgh compared to 28:53 for the Steelers. The Falcons also ran 57 offensive plays while limiting Pittsburgh to 64.

That formula needs to continue against Carolina.

The easiest way for Atlanta to control the game is by staying ahead of the sticks, avoiding negative plays, and consistently converting on third down. Keeping the offense on the field also means keeping Bryce Young and the Panthers offense on the sideline.

Bijan Robinson gives Atlanta a major advantage in accomplishing that.

Robinson finished Week 1 with 21 carries for 83 rushing yards while adding eight receptions for 90 yards and a touchdown. His 173 total yards accounted for a huge portion of Atlanta’s offense.

At the same time, offensive coordinator Tommy Rees has acknowledged that Atlanta needs to become more balanced. Rees said his job is to get Drake London and Kyle Pitts going while adding that the Falcons would like to be “a little bit more balanced throughout.”

That does not mean moving away from Robinson. It means using Robinson’s presence to create opportunities for everyone else.

If Atlanta can run efficiently, stay out of obvious passing situations, and consistently move the chains, the Falcons can force Carolina’s defense to stay on the field while limiting Young’s opportunities.

2. Let the Defensive Line Dominate the Trenches

Atlanta’s defensive line and pass rush provided one of the biggest reasons for optimism in Week 1.

The Falcons pressured Aaron Rodgers on 40.9 percent of his dropbacks against Pittsburgh, which ranked 10th in the NFL during Week 1. More importantly, Atlanta generated that pressure while blitzing on only 14.3 percent of its defensive snaps, the seventh-lowest blitz rate in the league.

That is exactly the formula Atlanta needs against Bryce Young.

If the Falcons can win with four rushers, Jeff Ulbrich can keep additional defenders in coverage and force Young to beat the defense from the pocket.

That will be especially important given Young’s history against Atlanta.

Young is 4 and 1 against the Falcons in his career, with a 95.3 passer rating and 1,133 passing yards across those five games. He has thrown seven touchdowns against just two interceptions during that stretch. His most recent meeting with Atlanta produced a career-high 448 passing yards and three touchdowns.

Atlanta cannot allow Young to get comfortable.

The Falcons need their defensive line to replicate the disruption it created against Rodgers, while maintaining disciplined rush lanes and preventing Young from escaping the pocket. Ulbrich has specifically emphasized keeping Young in the pocket because of his ability to make plays when he gets outside of it.

If Atlanta can consistently win the first-down and second-down battles up front, it can put Carolina in obvious passing situations and let the pass rush take over.

3. Get the Other Playmakers Involved

Bijan Robinson cannot be the entire offense.

The Falcons got 173 total yards and a touchdown from Robinson in Week 1, but Drake London and Kyle Pitts combined for only three touches. London finished with two catches for 29 yards and one rushing attempt for six yards, while Pitts was targeted once and finished without a reception.

That production needs to change against Carolina.

London and Pitts were given significant financial commitments this offseason, and Atlanta needs both players to become consistent parts of the offensive attack. Getting them involved would also make life easier for Robinson by forcing opposing defenses to account for more than one player.

There is an opportunity for that to happen against Carolina.

The Panthers allowed 59 points and 552 yards to the Bears in Week 1. The 59 points were the most Carolina has ever allowed in a game, while the 552 yards ranked fourth most in franchise history.

The Falcons should not assume those numbers mean Carolina’s defense will play poorly again. Rees has already cautioned against overlooking the Panthers, noting that the film shows Carolina has good players at all three levels.

Still, Atlanta needs to challenge that defense in more ways than simply handing the ball to Robinson.

London needs opportunities early, particularly on intermediate routes where he can use his size and physicality. Pitts needs to be incorporated into the passing game, especially in situations where his athleticism can create matchup problems.

The goal is not necessarily for London and Pitts to have enormous statistical performances. The goal is to make Carolina account for them on every possession.

If the Falcons can establish Robinson, get London and Pitts involved, and force Carolina to defend the entire field, the offense becomes much harder to predict.

Atlanta’s Week 1 loss showed that the Falcons can control stretches of a game, but they need to put together all three phases for a full 60 minutes.

For Atlanta, the path to a Week 2 victory starts with making Carolina defend the entire roster on offense while making Young uncomfortable on defense.

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