Falcons Snap Counts Reveal Several Key Takeaways From Packers Win

The Atlanta Falcons' 35-14 victory over the Green Bay Packers provided plenty of positives, but the team's snap counts offer another look at how the roster is developing.

Atlanta played 71 offensive snaps and 66 defensive snaps, with several players handling substantial workloads and a few notable changes emerging in the personnel rotation.

Here are some takeaways to look at from last night.

Penix Jr. takes control of the offense

Michael Penix Jr. played all 71 offensive snaps in his return to the starting lineup, immediately establishing himself as the centerpiece of the offense.

The Falcons also kept their top playmakers heavily involved. Drake London played 66 snaps, while Bijan Robinson played 51 and Jahan Dotson played 47.

London's workload was particularly notable. He played 93 percent of Atlanta's offensive snaps and turned those opportunities into nine catches for 194 yards, including a career-long 68-yard reception. Jahan Dotson was second at wide receiver with 47 snaps. Olamide Zaccheaus was third with 24, and rookie Zachariah Branch had 13.

With Penix Jr. under center and London heavily involved, Atlanta's offense showed the ability to spread opportunities around while still featuring its best players.

Two tight ends remain a major part of the offense

The Falcons continued to utilize multiple tight end personnel, with Charlie Woerner playing 43 snaps and Kyle Pitts playing 42.

Both players were on the field for more than half of Atlanta's offensive snaps, highlighting how comfortable the Falcons are using two tight ends without sacrificing production.

That personnel grouping can give Atlanta additional flexibility in the running game while still allowing Pitts to contribute as a receiving threat.

Bowman Jr. changes the secondary rotation

Billy Bowman Jr.'s return was one of the biggest developments on defense.

Bowman played 43 snaps in his return, while Avieon Terrell played approximately 13 snaps. The reduced workload for Terrell is notable after he had played a much larger role earlier in the season.

Bowman's presence gives Atlanta another option in the secondary and appears to have changed how the Falcons distribute snaps among their defensive backs.

Atlanta continues rotating its defensive line

The Falcons also maintained a deep rotation along the defensive front.

Cameron Thomas led the group with 45 snaps, followed by Maason Smith with 34 and Za'Darius Smith with 33. Gervon Dexter Sr. played 30, while Bralen Trice played 21 and Zach Harrison and LaCale London each played 19.

The distribution shows Atlanta continuing to rotate its defensive linemen rather than relying on a small group for nearly every snap.

Overall, the snap counts reveal a Falcons team developing clearer roles across the roster, particularly with Penix Jr. taking over the offense and Bowman Jr. returning to the secondary.

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