The Atlanta Falcons enter their bye week at 3-7 following three consecutive losses, including a disappointing 35-13 defeat against the Kansas City Chiefs. With seven games remaining, Atlanta is running out of time to turn its season around.

After entering the year with expectations of competing for the NFC South title, the Falcons have struggled to find consistency on both sides of the football. Their 201 points scored rank 24th in the NFL, while their 258 points allowed rank 23rd. Head coach Kevin Stefanski and his coaching staff have an important opportunity to evaluate the team’s shortcomings and find solutions.

Offense Needs More Consistency

Atlanta’s biggest issue has been establishing an offensive identity. The Falcons have scored just 20.1 points per game and converted 34.4% of their third downs, ranking 27th in the league.

Michael Penix Jr. has completed 60.7% of his passes for 1,730 yards, 10 touchdowns, and seven interceptions through eight games. His inconsistency has contributed to Atlanta’s offensive struggles, particularly against defenses that force the Falcons to rely on the passing game.

Bijan Robinson remains one of Atlanta’s biggest strengths, totaling 951 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 185 carries. He is averaging 5.1 yards per carry, but the team’s rushing production has declined significantly. Atlanta averaged 181 rushing yards per game through its first four games but has averaged just 101.8 over its last six.

Drake London has also been productive, recording 50 receptions for 801 yards and one touchdown. Jahan Dotson has added 416 receiving yards, while Kyle Pitts leads the team with four receiving touchdowns. Finding ways to maximize those weapons needs to be a priority coming out of the bye.

Defense Must Step Up

The defense has struggled to provide consistent support, allowing 25.8 points and 358.2 total yards per game. Opponents have also scored touchdowns on 67.6% of their red zone trips against Atlanta.

There have been individual bright spots. Za’Darius Smith leads the Falcons with 4.5 sacks, while Kendal Daniels leads the team with 43 tackles. Harold Perkins Jr. has contributed 31 tackles, giving Atlanta another young defender to develop during the second half of the season.

Stefanski Faces Important Decisions

Stefanski accepted responsibility following the loss to Kansas City, saying, “The responsibility falls on me.” However, accountability must eventually translate into better results.

The bye week gives Atlanta time to evaluate its personnel, playcalling and overall approach before returning to action.

Despite its 3-7 record, Atlanta still has an opportunity to compete in the NFC South. The Falcons face Minnesota, Detroit, Cleveland, and Washington before closing the season with three consecutive divisional matchups against Tampa Bay, New Orleans, and Carolina.

Those final games could determine whether Atlanta has a chance to salvage its season.

The talent is there, but the numbers show how much improvement is needed. The bye week provides an opportunity to reset, get healthy, and establish a new direction. With seven games remaining, Atlanta has one final opportunity to show that its season is not over.