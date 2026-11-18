The Atlanta Falcons came into the season with their biggest question being at quarterback. Could Michael Penix Jr. or Tua Tagovailoa show enough this season to solidify himself as the quarterback of the future for this team?

We have a definitive answer on the Tagovailoa part of that question, but after 10 weeks of the 2026 season and a 3-7 record, the jury is still out on Penix. Maybe it shouldn't be all that surprising that a quarterback with 12 career starts, coming off a season-ending knee injury, would have ups and downs this season.

But three years is a lifetime in the NFL, and Penix is running out of time to lock down the Falcons starting quarterback job in 2027.

ESPN's Jordan Reid has already seen enough, and has the Falcons taking Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr with the No. 8 overall pick, a spot in the draft order made popular by former head coach Arthur Smith.

Reid's reasoning for selecting Carr almost sounds like he's course-correcting for the Falcons and choosing the anti-Penix option.

"Carr is an instinctive passer who consistently has answers and has already been given considerable autonomy in Notre Dame's offense," Reid wrote on ESPN. "He doesn't have the high-end traits of some passers in the class (picture a more mobile Kirk Cousins), but he is polished in many of the skills that are essential to playing the position."

Reid may have hurt his case with Falcons fans by mentioning Cousins, but I've also heard Carr described as a more toolsy Brock Purdy. Purdy didn't have the traits to get drafted in the first round (or almost drafted at all), but he's loaded with all of the "skills essential to playing the position."

At 3-7 with the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions on deck, the Falcons are facing 3-9 in the face and could end up with a higher selection than No. 8. Drew Mestemaker is the only quarterback Reid has taken higher than Carr, going to the Jets at No. 2 overall after a trade with the Chargers.

The Dolphins (No. 3), Eagles (No. 5), and Cardinals (No. 7) will also be threats to take a quarterback, and the Chargers (No. 4) could be a trade-down candidate for a team behind the Falcons looking for a quarterback.

If the Falcons stay put, but don't like the quarterback options available when they're on the clock, offensive tackle, wide receiver, and cornerback are glaring needs. Indiana wide receiver Charlie Becker goes No. 4 to the Chargers. Notre Dame cornerback Leonard Moore is selected by the Jets (ironically, with a pick they got from the Colts for Sauce Gardner) at No. 6. Offensive tackle Jordan Seaton of LSU is taken by the Cardinals at No. 7.

Utah offensive tackle Zereoue Williams is an intriguing prospect still on the board when the Falcons pick and goes to the Texans at No. 9.

General manager Ian Cunningham took the job in January when the Falcons were light on draft picks and low on available salary cap. That won't be a problem this offseason.

However, he's got a lot of holes to fill on a team that is headed towards its ninth consecutive losing season.

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