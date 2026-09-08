Atlanta Falcons Make Significant Depth Chart Moves Ahead of Steelers Clash

The Atlanta Falcons released their first depth chart of the regular season Tuesday, providing the clearest indication yet of how the team plans to approach its season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

While the depth chart is technically unofficial, it shows where players stand after months of offseason work, training camp, and three preseason games. It also provides some insight into which young players have earned the coaching staff's trust heading into Week 1.

There are several notable developments throughout Atlanta's defense, including changes at linebacker, nickel cornerback, and along the defensive line. Some of those decisions could have a significant impact on how the Falcons distribute snaps when the regular season finally begins.

Kendal Daniels Moves Ahead of Christian Harris

The biggest development comes at inside linebacker, where Kendal Daniels is listed as the starter alongside Divine Deablo, with fellow rookie Harold Perkins Jr. listed behind him.

The two rookies spent much of training camp and the preseason rotating alongside Deablo, giving the coaching staff an extended opportunity to evaluate them in first-team situations. Daniels ultimately did enough to earn the starting job heading into Week 1.

Daniels showed promise during the preseason, including a 25-snap performance against Denver and another 15 snaps against Indianapolis. His emergence has come at the expense of Christian Harris, who is now listed behind Daniels.

Harris received increased opportunities during the preseason, including 17 defensive snaps against Denver and 15 against Indianapolis, but those chances did not result in him reclaiming the starting spot.

That makes Harris one of the more interesting players to monitor entering the regular season. His experience and coverage ability could still earn him meaningful snaps, but Daniels’ rise indicates the coaching staff currently has more confidence in the rookie.

Perkins will also have a role. His athleticism and pass-rushing ability could allow Ulbrich to move him around the defense, particularly in pressure packages.

Avieon Terrell Takes Over at Nickel

The Falcons are also turning to another rookie in a starting role, with Avieon Terrell listed as the starting nickel cornerback.

Terrell’s emergence is significant considering the competition at the position throughout camp. The second-round pick dealt with a hamstring injury earlier in the preseason but returned and ultimately separated himself enough to earn the starting designation.

Billy Bowman Jr. is listed as Terrell’s backup. Bowman is returning from a season-ending Achilles rupture suffered last season, making his placement behind Terrell understandable as he continues working his way back.

Terrell’s ability to make plays on the football and his versatility helped him win the job. He now enters his first regular-season game with significant responsibility in the middle of Atlanta’s secondary.

Za’Darius Smith and Gervon Dexter Listed as Backups

The final notable aspect of the depth chart comes along the defensive line, where Za’Darius Smith and Gervon Dexter are both listed as backups.

Neither designation should necessarily be interpreted as limited playing time.

Smith was brought in to provide Atlanta with veteran pass-rushing experience, particularly with the Falcons entering the season without James Pearce Jr. for the first eight games. He should be heavily involved in the defensive line rotation despite not being listed among the starters.

Dexter, meanwhile, gives Atlanta another interior pass-rushing threat after being acquired from Chicago. His ability to create pressure from the interior should earn him meaningful snaps alongside the Falcons’ starting defensive tackles.

The depth chart ultimately shows where the Falcons stand entering Week 1, but it won't necessarily dictate the snap counts. Atlanta has several young players earning starting opportunities while veterans remain positioned to play important rotational roles.

The Falcons will put those decisions to the test Sunday when they travel to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET, with the game airing on FOX.

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