The Falcons’ Rookies Are Being Asked to Grow Up Fast

FLOWERY BRANCH – There are going to be a lot of new faces for the Atlanta Falcons when they take the field in Pittsburgh on Sunday for the first regular-season game of the year. Several rookies will get their first real taste of NFL action against the Steelers, and many of them will be expected to hit the ground running.

Despite not having a first-round pick in this class of rookies, there is still belief that they will play important roles this fall. Avieon Terrell is projected to start at the nickel cornerback spot, while wideout Zachariah Branch and linebackers Kendal Daniels and Harold Perkins Jr. are all anticipating heavy rotational roles for their units this season.

The staff was comfortable enough with Terrell to part ways with offseason addition Darnay Holmes. At linebacker, Christian Harris was retained, but Daniels and Perkins gradually carved out larger roles in the rotation.

As for the Falcons, the stakes are higher than simply finding playing time for a promising rookie. Several of these players are being asked to fill immediate needs on a roster that has little room for extended growing pains as it looks to snap an eight-year playoff drought.

There will be a learning curve, as there is for any rookie in this league, but Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski understands there isn't much grace given.

“I think the old days of guys redshirting – and you'll see them in a year – like, that's just not the reality of the NFL,” Stefanski said Monday. “I've been a part of it where rookies play – and they play a lot early – and that's where I'm confident in the group that we have. I'm confident in the coaches and in putting the plan together for our players to develop. We'll see as Week 1 rolls around what those roles look like, knowing that roles certainly evolve as the season goes on.”

The Falcons don't need every rookie to become an immediate star. They do, however, need several of them to become reliable contributors.

Terrell will likely shoulder the most immediate responsibility, and his ability to handle the slot could determine how Atlanta deploys the rest of its secondary.

Branch's role could be more fluid. The third-round pick impressed throughout camp and preseason with his explosiveness and ability to create separation, and the Falcons have found ways to get him involved both as a receiver and returner. His impact may come in smaller doses early, but his ability to change a game with the ball in his hands gives the offense another weapon.

Daniels and Perkins could similarly see their roles grow as the season progresses, but both bring versatility to a defense that has already endured personnel losses this offseason. Their ability to contribute in specific packages could allow the Falcons to ease them into larger responsibilities as the year progresses.

This group of rookies enters this season with similar expectations to the 2025 class, which had two players appear in all 17 games and finish as finalists for the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year (James Pearce Jr. and Xavier Watts), plus two more who would have had it not been for injuries (Jalon Walker and Billy Bowman Jr.).

While the 2026 group may not enjoy that same level of success, they will be expected to carry their weight early and often for a team in transition. Stefanski is confident this group has done what it needed to do to succeed, and that has been reflected in their rapid ascent up the depth charts, but now the real work begins.

After a summer of establishing themselves, this rookie class will get their first opportunity to show what they can do.

“I think we have a rookie class that has been extremely diligent about their work,” Stefanski finished, “and now [it’s time for] the fun part where they get to go play these games.”

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