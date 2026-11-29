The Atlanta Falcons have developed a troubling defensive trend that continues to put them behind early in games, and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich knows something needs to change.

Since Week 5, opposing offenses have scored on their opening possession in every game, creating an early disadvantage for a Falcons defense that has struggled to find consistency throughout the season. With Atlanta preparing for its Week 12 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, correcting those slow starts has become an important point of emphasis for Ulbrich and his coaching staff.

The numbers show that Atlanta’s defensive struggles extend beyond the opening possession. Through 10 games, the Falcons are allowing 25.8 points and 371 yards per game, ranking 24th and 28th in the NFL, respectively. Opposing offenses are also converting 41.5% of their third-down attempts against Atlanta, while the defense has allowed touchdowns on 66% of opponents’ red zone trips.

Those numbers illustrate why getting off the field early has become such an important challenge for the Falcons. The struggling defense also hurts the offense. Playing from behind puts more pressure on Michael Penix Jr. and the passing game and makes it harder to establish a running game when trying to dig out of an early hole.

When asked about the opening drive struggles, Ulbrich acknowledged that opposing offenses typically have specific plays prepared to attack defenses before they have an opportunity to settle into the game.

“The opening script, there’s always going to be some haymakers,” Ulbrich said. “There’s going to be some unique stuff that’s not necessarily part of their package. There’s going to be some stuff that’s going to be really hard to prepare for.”

Ulbrich also took responsibility for some of the issues, admitting that he needs to do a better job of putting his defense in positions to counter those opening scripts. That could include incorporating more unconventional defensive calls to disrupt what opposing offenses are trying to accomplish.

“From that standpoint, for sure there’s places that I can be better in regard to putting us in some non-traditional calls on our side of the ball as well,” Ulbrich said. “We’ve got to execute better. We’ve got to play better at the same time.”

Despite the struggles, there are some encouraging aspects of Atlanta’s defense. The Falcons have generated pressure on 27% of opposing dropbacks, ranking fifth in the league. However, that pressure has not consistently translated into sacks or takeaways. Atlanta’s 5.5% sack rate ranks 22nd, while the defense has recorded just three interceptions; only the Jets are worse, with two.

Creating more disruption early in games could help address some of those shortcomings.

Interestingly, the players have also taken it upon themselves to address the opening drive problem during practice. Ulbrich explained that the defense has started implementing a brief team breakdown before each practice period.

“It’s an opportunity to just collect our thoughts, create some positive energy, some cohesiveness, and start every rack with the thought of like, ‘This is the start of the game,’” Ulbrich explained.

The defensive coordinator acknowledged that Atlanta has faced several quality opponents with particularly strong opening scripts, but he refused to use the competition as an excuse.

“We’ve just got do a better job. And that’s better coaching, that’s better playing, execution and everything else in between,” Ulbrich said.

Against Minnesota, the Falcons will have another opportunity to demonstrate whether those adjustments are making a difference. If Atlanta wants to become a more consistent defensive football team, stopping opposing offenses before they establish early momentum has to be part of the solution.