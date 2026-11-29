The Atlanta Falcons face a difficult road test against the Minnesota Vikings, and the FalconsSI staff unanimously expects Minnesota to come away with a victory.

Despite the NFC South remaining wide open, Atlanta has struggled to find consistency throughout the season. The Falcons still have an opportunity to make a late-season push, but their matchup against Minnesota presents a major challenge, particularly for an offense that has struggled against defensive pressure.

The Vikings’ aggressive defense, led by Brian Flores, will be a major concern for Michael Penix Jr. Minnesota’s blitz-heavy approach could create problems for an Atlanta offense that has consistently struggled to handle pressure.

Here is what the FalconsSI staff predicts for Falcons vs. Vikings.

Garrett Chapman (5-5)

The Falcons do not match up well against the Vikings, starting under center with Michael Penix Jr. The Vikings play a blitz-heavy defense, and the Falcons’ starter has consistently struggled against it. If he can keep the offense ahead of the chains, then the skill players could find a groove.

The Vikings have lost three of their last four games, but can the Falcons keep that train rolling? Since those three games were against the Lions, Bills, and 49ers, I wouldn’t count on it. Maybe the bye week could help them throw a wrinkle into things, but the Falcons will need to play a high-level game to make this happen.

Prediction: Vikings 24 - Falcons 14

Gerald Thomas, III (5-5)

The Falcons are at a crossroads, just as they’ve been this entire season. The question now is whether they can make a late-season surge, given that the NFC South remains wide open.

Won’t start in Minnesota. The way this offense has performed is no indication that Atlanta can compete with the amount of pressure and blitzing the Vikings will do, especially against beleaguered Michael Penix Jr. Can the secondary contain ‘Jettas?’ Doesn’t look favorable.

Tank continues.

Prediction: Vikings 27, Falcons 10

Scott Kennedy (5-5)

The Falcons have given every indication that they don’t want a repeat performance of the last several seasons: Get eliminated early and stack meaningless wins late to save jobs but hurt their draft position. They’re embracing the tank this year.

The Vikings’ biggest strength, pressure defense, is going to exploit the Falcons’ biggest weakness: facing pressure on offense. This one is going to be ugly, and the best outcome for Falcons fans will be no injuries and another climb up the NFL Draft chart, where they currently sit at No. 9.

With only four active receivers and an extra running back elevated from the practice squad, expect the Falcons to try to take the air out of the ball and run, run, run with heavy sets and multiple tight ends.

It won't matter.

Prediction: Vikings 34, Falcons 9

Jerry Jones, Falcons Podcast, (5-5)

One of the harsh realities of being a Falcons fan is that there’s always just enough hope to let you down one more time. As poorly as this season has gone, the Falcons are still only two games back of first place. The clock is ticking, though, and a loss here (which feels very likely) might finally put Falcons fans out of their misery.

The Falcons offense is already struggling, and now it’s facing the best defense in the league. Worse, this team has struggled mightily to pick up even the most basic blitzes, and the Vikings are the most blitz-happy team I’ve ever seen and run some of the most exotic pressures in football. It’s going to take a Herculean effort from Penix, the offensive line, and Tommy Rees just to give the offense a chance.

Things look much more optimistic on the other side of the ball. The Vikings offense has really struggled. Kirk Cousins will give them a boost, but their offensive line is in bad shape with Christian Darrisaw injured and shaky play on the interior.

Ultimately, I think the defense can keep this respectable, but it’s going to be a grind on offense.

Prediction: Vikings 23, Falcons 10

Darius Hayes (5-5)

Brian Flores leads a Minnesota defense that blitzes at the highest rate in the NFL, creating a nightmare matchup for a Falcons offense that has struggled to handle pressure.

If Penix cannot consistently identify and beat the blitz, Atlanta could have trouble sustaining drives and generating points. On the other side, Kirk Cousins has an opportunity for a revenge game against the franchise that signed him, immediately drafted his replacement, and ultimately benched him.

Expect Cousins to take advantage of the opportunity, while Flores’ aggressive defense makes life difficult for Penix. The Falcons may keep things competitive early, but Minnesota’s defensive pressure and Cousins’ experience should be enough to secure a victory.

Prediction: Vikings 24, Falcons 14