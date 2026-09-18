Atlanta Falcons Name Starting QB for Clash with Carolina Panthers

Cooper Rush is taking the Atlanta Falcons’ first-team quarterback reps Friday and is expected to start Sunday’s Week 2 matchup against the Carolina Panthers, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The development comes as Michael Penix Jr. continues working his way back into game shape. Penix split first-team reps with Rush earlier this week, giving the Falcons some indication that he could be nearing a return.

Michael Penix Jr. is currently throwing to the practice squad wideouts. While Cooper Rush is throwing to the ones during the routes on air period. #Falcons pic.twitter.com/CkXLRNXrH6 — Darius Hayes (@dhayessports37) September 18, 2026

However, Penix was seen throwing to practice squad players during the portion of Friday’s practice open to the media, another sign that he may not yet be ready to handle the full workload required to start against Carolina.

The 9th-year veteran started Atlanta’s Week 1 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers after Tua Tagovailoa was ruled out with an oblique injury. He completed 12 of 22 passes for 143 yards and one touchdown while throwing two interceptions in the 20-13 loss. Rush was also sacked four times for 25 yards.

Rush’s performance came in difficult circumstances, as he had limited preparation time before taking over the starting role. With Tagovailoa still working through his injury and Penix not yet fully ready, Rush now appears positioned to receive the majority of the preparation heading into Sunday.

The Falcons had initially maintained that the quarterback decision remained open throughout the week. Head coach Kevin Stefanski said the team was not ruling anyone out, while Rush confirmed Wednesday that he and Penix split first-team reps to begin the week.

By Friday, however, the situation appears to have shifted toward Rush.

It should help Rush to have had a more defined week of preparation heading into a matchup against a Carolina defense that struggled significantly in its season opener. As opposed to last week, when Tagovailoa went down on Thursday before Sunday’s game against the Steelers.

The Panthers allowed 59 points and 552 total yards in their Week 1 loss to the Chicago Bears. Carolina surrendered 291 rushing yards and 261 passing yards while allowing six rushing touchdowns.

The defensive struggles were particularly notable against the run, an area that could become important for Atlanta given Bijan Robinson’s dominant Week 1 performance. Robinson rushed for 173 yards against Pittsburgh, giving the Falcons another way to take pressure off Rush if he gets the start Sunday.

Carolina’s defense also enters the matchup after allowing Caleb Williams to make plays both inside and outside the pocket throughout the season opener. The Panthers will now face a Falcons offense that could lean heavily on its rushing attack while limiting the burden on Rush.

For Atlanta, the quarterback situation remains tied to the health and progression of Penix and Tagovailoa. Tagovailoa wasn’t able to practice all week, and fans began hoping if it wasn’t Penix, undrafted free agent Jack Strand would get a chance. Stefanski went with experience, even if it is the uninspiring choice after such a poor performance last week.

Jaxson Dart with the best QB performance in Week 1.



• EPA/Play: +0.73 (1st)

• WPA/Play: +2.2% (1st)



Every 5 plays, Dart added 3.5 expected points and 11% win probability for the Giants. pic.twitter.com/01OTeikQyu — Doug Analytics (@Doug_Analytics) September 14, 2026

Rush will have another opportunity to build on his Week 1 performance while facing a Panthers defense that gave up 59 points in its opener, but if he looks like he did last week against the Steelers, Stefanski can expect backlash from Falcons fans.

The Falcons and Panthers meet Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium with both teams entering the NFC South matchup at 0-1.

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