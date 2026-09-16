Kevin Stefanski Muddies Falcons QB Waters Ahead of Panthers Game

The Atlanta Falcons’ quarterback situation remains unsettled heading into Week 2, with head coach Kevin Stefanski leaving the door open as the team prepares to face the Carolina Panthers.

Following a season-opening loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Falcons have plenty of uncertainty in the quarterback conversation. Stefanski said Wednesday that the team has not made a decision on who will start Sunday.

“We will have a quarterback, yes,” Stefanski said. When asked who it will be, he responded, “Not yet, but we’ll work through that this week.”

Stefanski didn’t offer much when asked about the current situation, but gave an interesting response when discussing the potential options.

“I’d say we’re working through it. I’m not ruling anyone out,” he said. “Tua’s not going to practice today, but he’s getting better. Cooper and Mike will practice today, so we’ll work with it.”

That leaves all four quarterbacks in the conversation.

Tagovailoa entered the season as Atlanta’s starting quarterback after Penix was ruled out, but he was unable to play in Week 1 because of an oblique injury. His absence forced Rush into the starting lineup against Pittsburgh, where he struggled to consistently move the offense.

Rush completed 12 of 22 passes for 143 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions while being sacked four times. The Falcons managed just 10 points offensively in the loss, making the quarterback decision even more important heading into Week 2.

Still, Rush has an opportunity to build off his first start.

Stefanski said Rush will be a full participant in Wednesday’s practice despite dealing with back spasms following the opener.

The Falcons also believe Rush can improve with additional opportunities.

“With more reps, with more turns, that experience becomes confidence,” Stefanski said.

Then there is Penix.

The second-year quarterback has been cleared to practice for several weeks, giving Atlanta the opportunity to evaluate his progression on the field. However, being cleared to practice does not necessarily mean Penix is ready to immediately reclaim the starting job.

“Not going to give any specifics, as you can imagine, with all of our rep plans, but continues to progress and is impressive,” Stefanski said.

He also stressed that Penix’s return will be handled on a day-to-day basis.

“Mike’s progressing and doing a good job, but we’ll see where it goes,” he said.

For Penix, practice this week could provide the Falcons with their first extended opportunity to see where he stands physically after his injury. Stefanski has repeatedly stated that the team wants to make decisions based on the information available rather than rushing the process.

“I think all of us, on the coaching staff, on the medical staff, all of our players, Mike in this case, want to always do what’s best for our players,” Stefanski said. “I feel really, really confident in the plan.”

Throw in undrafted free agent Jack Strand, and that leaves all four quarterbacks as legitimate possibilities, albeit with different circumstances surrounding each quarterback.

“In an ideal world, I think everybody, every team, you do want to know who’s playing at every position,” Stefanski said. “That’s a no brainer. I get that part. But we’re going to be flexible and then make sure that we’re giving all of our guys the ability to go play and play well.”

For now, the Falcons are keeping every option open.

“You have to be flexible,” Stefanski said. “You take all these decisions based on the information available.”

With Tagovailoa recovering, Rush coming off a difficult Week 1 start, Penix returning to practice, and Stefanski saying Strand wouldn't be ruled out either, Atlanta’s quarterback decision could remain one of the biggest storylines throughout the week.

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