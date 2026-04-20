Atlanta Falcons Newcomers Receive Jersey Assignments

The Atlanta Falcons are gearing up for a big week. The marquee event of the NFL’s offseason is coming up on Thursday, and the eyes of the league will focus on that. However, another important thing popped up for the Falcons on Monday: the newcomers picked their numbers.

While more will come later this week, the Falcons have already added 23 new players to their roster by trade or by free agency. Each of these players will carry a significant load for the franchise this fall, but now they know which number they will wear while doing that.

Take a look below to see who picked which number (* is a player on a futures contract).

No. 1 – Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa

Tua Tagovailoa will compete with Michael Penix Jr. for the starting job. He will wear the same number he sported with the Miami Dolphins.

No. 4 – Wide Receiver Jahan Dotson

This is the fourth number that Jahan Dotson will wear in his career. He sported No. 1, 83, and 2 with the Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles.

No. 6 – Kicker Nick Folk

Nick Folk has rotated between No. 6 and No. 2 over his 18 NFL seasons.

No. 13 – Quarterback Trevor Siemian

Trevor Siemian will wear the same number that he did with the Denver Broncos.

No. 14 – Wide Receiver Olamide Zaccheaus

Olamide Zacceaus wore No. 17 his first time around with the Falcons, but he will wear the same jersey number that he has since 2024.

No. 15 – Running Back Brian Robinson

Brian Robinson has worn No. 3 and No. 8 over his four-year career, but those are taken by Jessie Bates III and Kyle Pitts Sr. He will wear No. 15 instead.

No. 16 – Punter Jake Bailey

Jake Bailey will wear the same number that he had with the Miami Dolphins since 2023.

No. 25 – Running Back Tyler Goodson

Tyler Goodson wore No. 31 with the Indianapolis Colts, but Xavier Watts has that in Atlanta.

No. 29 – Defensive Back Sydney Brown

Sydney Brown wore No. 21 with the Phildelphia Eagles, but Mike Hughes has that in Atlanta.

No. 30 – Cornerback Darnay Holmes

Darnay Holmes will continue wearing the same jersey that he has had since coming into the league in 2020.

No. 41 – Safety Tysheem Johnson*

No. 45 – Linebacker Christian Harris

Christian Harris wore No. 48 with the Houston Texans, but Bralen Trice has that in Atlanta.

No. 46 – Punter Trenton Gill*

No. 51 – Outside Linebacker Azeez Ojulari

Azeez Ojulari will switch back to the jersey number that he wore with the New York Giants from 2021-24.

No. 52 – Defensive End Samson Ebukam

Samson Ebukam will stick with the same jersey number he wore with the Indianapolis Colts.

No. 55 – Linebacker Channing Tindall

Channing Tindall will switch from No. 47 with the Arizona Cardinals to No. 55 with the Falcons.

No. 62 – Interior Offensive Lineman Corey Levin

Corey Levin will shift back to the No. 62 he wore during his first stint with the Tennessee Titans.

No. 71 – Offensive Tackle Jawaan Taylor

Jawaan Taylor has worn No. 75 and No. 74 in his career, but will shift to No. 71 in Atlanta.

No. 81 – Tight End Austin Hooper

Austin Hooper has worn No. 81 every year of his 10-year career.

No. 90 – Defensive Tackle Da’Shawn Hand

Da'Shawn Hand will shift back to the number he wore with the Miami Dolphins in 2024.

No. 92 – Defensive Lineman Maason Smith

Maason Smith wore No. 94 with the Jacksonville Jaguars, but LaCale London has that in Atlanta.

No. 93 – Defensive Lineman Chris Williams

Chris Williams will shift from No. 91 with the Chicago Bears to No. 93 in Atlanta.

No. 99 – Defensive Lineman Cameron Thomas

Cameron Thomas has worn No. 99 since 2024 through stops with the Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns.

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