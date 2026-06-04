Grading Falcons' Wide Receiver Room Heading into Minicamp

The Atlanta Falcons are going through their offseason workouts, including OTAs, as they get acclimated to a new offensive system under head coach Kevin Stefanski. A question mark on offense is how the wide receiver corps is going to be with Drake London as the only returning starter.

In 2025, outside of London, the wide receiver room was pretty dreadful. Darnell Mooney regressed in a big way from his 2024 season, and Ray-Ray McCloud was cut in September after just four games. The Falcons were left with an under-performing Mooney and a host of practice-squad players to fill out the room.

highest % of receiver error causing incompletions



1. Jacksonville Jaguars

2. Denver Broncos

3. Cleveland Browns

4. New York Giants

5. Washington Commanders

6. Chicago Bears

7. New York Jets

8. Atlanta Falcons

9. Kansas City Chiefs

10. Minnesota Vikings

11. Tampa Bay Buccaneers… — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) June 2, 2026

Atlanta was ranked eighth in the highest percentage of receiver error-causing incompletions in 2025. Right behind the New York Jets who concluded the regular season with a record of 3-14 last year, and right in front of the Kansas City Chiefs, whose wide receivers had a combined 16 receiving touchdowns.

The Falcons relied heavily on the tight ends and running backs in the pass game. The Falcons quarterback play wasn’t always up to par, but at times, the wide receivers did not do them any favors. Atlanta finished with 19 touchdown passes last season, tied for 26th in the NFL.

They overhauled the room in the offseason, bringing in a pair of free agents and used a third-round pick on a wide receiver in the 2026 NFL Draft. Here's a look at who will compete for targets in 2026.

Drake London: London has been the number one wide receiver for the Falcons since they drafted him No. 8 overall in 2022. They just signed him to a 4-year extension worth up to $150 million with $100 million guaranteed, showing that they appreciate the value he has to the team.

Last season, London had 68 catches for 919 yards and seven touchdowns. He did miss significant time with a knee injury. London is a big-bodied receiver who specializes in winning the 50/50 ball. His best game was against the New England Patriots in Week 9, where he had nine catches for 118 yards and three touchdowns.

Jahan Dotson: Dotson signed with the Falcons in March 2026, to a two-year $15 million deal. He's a former first-round pick of the Washington Commanders, in the same class as London. His most recent stop was with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2024 and 2025, where he was a contributor to their Super Bowl Championship run in 2024.

He will get the first opportunity to be the starter opposite London. In his NFL career so far, Dotson has caught 121 passes for 1,519 yards and 12 touchdowns. He ran a 4.43 at the NFL combine, and the Falcons hope he will bring a speed element to the field that they didn't get from Mooney last season.

Olamide Zaccheaus: Zaccheaus started his career in Atlanta in 2019 and now he’s back with the team. Zaccheaus can bring veteran leadership to the wide receiver room and is in line to play as a slot receiver. Zaccheaus spent the 2025 season with the Chicago Bears, totaling 39 receptions for 313 yards and two touchdowns.

His best season as a pro was 2022 with the Falcons, when he had 40 catches for 533 yards and three touchdowns. He played 61% of his snaps from the slot that season, according to PFF.

Zachariah Branch: The Falcons drafted Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch in the third round, 79th overall, in the 2026 NFL Draft. Branch is a versatile player who can provide a spark for the offense as he has a lot of speed, running a 4.35 40-yard dash.

Branch can also be used in the run game on jet sweeps and screens. Branch was a dynamic college football player while at USC and Georgia. In his college football career, Branch accumulated 159 receptions for 1634 yards and 10 touchdowns. Branch is on the smaller side at 5’9 177 pounds, but his athleticism can be an asset to Atlanta on offense and special teams.

Chris Blair/Casey Washington/Dylan Drummond

Three holdovers from last year's team will be fighting for a roster spot. The Falcons also signed six undrafted free agents, including converted running back Cash Jones from Georgia and Vinny Anthony from Wisconsin. The best special teams player of this bunch is likely to earn a roster spot.

The Verdict:

Outside of London, the receiver room is largely unproven. Dotson will get the chance to emerge from the shadow of A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith that he was under with the Eagles. Zaccheaus is an upgrade over David Sills V, who saw a lot of action last season, and Branch has been exciting at OTAs.

But with so many questions heading into the season, the room gets a C+ until proven otherwise.

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