Atlanta Falcons Poach Commanders Practice Squad for Former Raiders Starting Edge

The Atlanta Falcons are taking a chance on a veteran, signing edge rusher Charles Snowden off the Washington Commanders’ practice squad to their 53-man roster, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

"The Falcons are signing edge Charles Snowden off the Commanders practice squad to their 53-man roster, source said. With Washington this year, Snowden was with the Raiders the last three seasons," Rapoport wrote on X.

Josh Kendall of The Athletic reported that edge rusher Bralen Trice was being released in a corresponding move. Trice had burned through his three practice squad elevations and was signed to the 53-man active roster prior to the Bears game. There's a good chance he ends up back on the practice squad and resets his three-game elevation eligibility after clearing waivers.

The move comes as Atlanta continues to deal with significant absences at edge rusher. With multiple players unavailable, the Falcons are searching for additional bodies who can contribute and add to this group.

Snowden spent the previous three seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders before joining Washington. He brings NFL experience to a position group that has been hit hard by injuries and suspensions, giving Atlanta another option as it tries to improve its pass rush.

However, Snowden also comes with off field concerns. He was arrested last month for DUI and suspended for three games after joining the Dallas Cowboys, making this another calculated risk for a Falcons team that needs help at a position of significant concern.

Atlanta’s edge rusher situation has become increasingly difficult to manage. Rookie Jalon Walker is sidelined for the season, while fellow first round pick James Pearce Jr. is serving an eight game suspension, with two games remaining.

The Falcons have also placed Yasir Abdullah on injured reserve, while Za’Darius Smith has missed 2 games. Those absences have left Atlanta searching for additional options to help fill the void.

The Falcons cannot afford to overlook opportunities to add depth. The lack of healthy and available edge rushers puts more responsibility on the remaining defensive linemen to get after the quarterback. Snowden could help ease some of that burden if he earns a role in the rotation.

Snowden, 28, entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia in 2021. He previously spent time with the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers before establishing himself with the Raiders.

During his time in Las Vegas, Snowden appeared in 31 games across the 2024 and 2025 seasons, recording 67 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks. He also recorded an interception during that stretch. He started nine games in each of the previous two years with the Raiders.

Those numbers give Atlanta a player with experience contributing at the NFL level, even if he is not a proven premier pass rusher.

The Falcons are clearly willing to take risks as they attempt to address their personnel problems. Snowden’s arrival is not a guaranteed solution, but it gives Atlanta another option at a position where reinforcements are needed.

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