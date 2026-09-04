Atlanta Falcons Re-Sign Star-Crossed Defender

The Atlanta Falcons evolving practice squad is constantly in flux as they prepare for next week's opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

On Wednesday, the Falcons re-signed defensive lineman Zach Harrison, edge rusher Khalid Kareem, and safety Jammie Robinson to the practice squad. Each player spent 2025 with the team.

Friday afternoon it was edge rusher Bralen Trice. Trice was a third-round pick of the Falcons in 2024. He suffered a knee injury in his first preseason game as a rookie and missed all of 2024. He returned to training camp in 2025, but he suffered another setback that cost him all of 2025.

Trice was looking like he could finally see action in a Falcons game this summer, but then he missed two weeks of training camp before playing extensive minutes in the team's final preseason game against the Miami Dolphins.

It wasn't enough.

Trice was released on cutdown day, and news of his next destination had been relatively quiet amid a flurry of moves around the league.

He passed through waivers, and the Falcons brought him back to the practice squad on Friday. The team filled its final spot on the 16-man practice squad on Thursday, but Kareem was plucked of the practice squad by another team on Friday, opening up a spot.

The edge room for the Falcons has been completely overhauled. The top four players at the position in 2025 were veterans Leonard Floyd and Arnold Ebiketie to go along with 2025 first-round picks Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr.

None of them are on the active roster. Floyd is still a free agent. Ebiketie signed in March with the Philadelphia Eagles, and Pearce is on the suspended list for the first four games of the year.

Samson Ebukam and Za'Darius Smith should be the top true edge rushers on game day, with Cameron Thomas adding a big presence on run downs. The Falcons also added two players from waivers on Monday at the position. Former Seahawks and Ole Miss standout Jared Ivey was joined by former Buccaneer Yasir Abdullah.

Not only have the names changed in the room, but the body types have changed as well. At the beginning of camp, Trice was the only one over 255 pounds, and he hasn't played in a regular-season game.

The Falcons went from speed that helped set a franchise record 57 sacks last year to size. Trice, Smith, Thomas, and Ivey all tip the scales at 270+. Throw in the acquisition of Gervon Dexter Sr. at 325 pounds, and the Falcons should be significantly more stout against the run.

To get pressure on the quarterback, defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich may have to rely on more blitz packages, but he should get the opportunity to bring more pressure if the front seven can put opposing offenses in more third-and-longs, holding up against the run better.

There are a lot of new faces spread across the Falcons' defense this year, and it may be a new-look playing style as well.

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