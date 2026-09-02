Falcons Re-United with Cut, Add Three Players to Practice Squad

The Atlanta Falcons have filled the final spots on their 16-man practice squad with several familiar faces.

According to the team, Atlanta has signed Zach Harrison, Khalid Kareem and Jammie Robinson to the practice squad while releasing Cam Sample and Cobee Bryant from the unit.

Harrison’s return comes just days after the Falcons waived him during their roster moves following the 53-man roster deadline. He went unclaimed on waivers, giving Atlanta the opportunity to bring him back without using an active-roster spot.

The move is particularly interesting given what Harrison showed in 2025.

Harrison appeared in seven games last season and recorded 22 tackles, five tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks, along with two forced fumbles. His season was cut short by a knee injury, adding to the injury history that has impacted his availability during his young NFL career.

When healthy, however, Harrison has shown the ability to provide a pass-rush presence. Returning to the practice squad allows the Falcons to keep him in their system while giving him an opportunity to work his way back onto the active roster.

His return also comes shortly after Atlanta made a significant move to bolster its defensive line, acquiring Gervon Dexter Sr. from the Chicago Bears. The Falcons sent cornerback Clark Phillips III and a 2027 fifth-round pick to Chicago for Dexter, who is coming off a 2025 season in which he recorded 44 tackles and six sacks.

With Dexter now in the mix, Harrison faces even more competition for playing time along the defensive front. Still, keeping Harrison around gives Atlanta another developmental option and insurance should injuries strike.

Kareem also provides the Falcons with additional defensive-line depth. The veteran defensive lineman has experience in Atlanta and gives the team another player who can potentially be elevated if needed.

Robinson, meanwhile, returns to the organization after being waived during the team’s roster reshuffling. The safety spent 2025 with the Falcons and played exclusively on special teams. His versatility in the secondary gives Atlanta another option to develop behind its established defensive backs.

The Falcons’ latest moves also mean the practice squad looks different from where it stood immediately following the initial roster construction. Sample and Bryant are no longer with the unit, and the Falcons signed Josh Woods to the 53-man roster, while Harrison, Kareem, and Robinson take their places.

For Harrison, the story is especially notable. What initially looked like the end of his time in Atlanta has instead turned into another opportunity.

After going unclaimed on waivers, the former third-round pick is back with the Falcons and he’ll have a chance to prove that his 2025 production was a sign of what’s still to come when he’s healthy.

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