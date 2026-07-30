Atlanta Falcons Reunite With Former Player, Cut Former Second-Round Pick

FLOWERY BRANCH – The Atlanta Falcons added important special-teams depth by reuniting with former linebacker Josh Woods, according to a team press release on Thursday morning. The Falcons released defensive lineman Ross Blacklock in a corresponding move.

Woods, who played for the Falcons in 2024 and 2025, was not re-signed by the new regime during the offseason. They opted to let him test free agency, but the veteran linebacker went unsigned during that period.

The defender from Maryland originally joined the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent following the 2018 NFL Draft. Over his seven seasons in the league, Woods has spent time with Chicago (2019-21), Detroit Lions (2020-22), Arizona Cardinals (2023) and the Atlanta Falcons (2024-25). He has appeared in 82 games, making eight starts and registering 137 tackles (85 solo), four tackles for loss, three quarterback hits, 0.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and one pass defense.

The majority of his work has come on special teams, but he will have the opportunity to provide some necessary depth at linebacker, too. The Falcons have Divine Deablo and Christian Harris splitting reps with the first unit, but there is plenty of competition behind those two.

Rookies Kendal Daniels and Harold Perkins Jr. were added in the spring, but so was veteran Channing Tindall. Those three are competing with returning players JD Bertrand, Malik Verdon, and the still-injured Troy Andersen. That room remains in flux, but there will be plenty of competition to follow along with this summer.

Blacklock, a former second-round pick the Falcons signed back in May , has been in the league since 2020, but the 27-year-old has bounced around the league since then. He has made stops on active rosters with the Texans (2020-21), Vikings (2022), Jaguars (2023), and Titans (2023). He also signed on with the Colts (2023) and Giants (2024) as part of their practice squads, but he was unsigned in 2025.

The defensive lineman from TCU has played in 44 career games, making three starts, but none since 2023. Over that time, he has picked up 40 tackles, five tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, and a forced fumble. Now, he will be looking for a new team again after failing to stick with the Falcons as the team opts to reunite with a former contributor.

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