Atlanta Falcons Set to Host Speedy Cincinnati WR: Does He Fit in Atlanta?

As the 2026 NFL Draft approaches, teams and prospects are in the thick of pre-draft meetings, trying to sift through candidates for the right fit. The Atlanta Falcons approach this period with a handful of needs, but wide receiver stands out as one of the position groups most in need of reinforcements.

While fifth-year pass-catcher Drake London has established himself as a legitimate No. 1 receiver, Atlanta lacked a clear No. 2 option last season, with no other player in the receiver room recording more than 40 catches or 500 yards.

The Falcons made some additions at the position throughout the off-season, reuniting with Olamide Zaccheaus and signing Jahan Dotson, but neither is a proven starter. Dotson's best NFL season came as a rookie, when he caught 35 passes for 523 yards and seven touchdowns, while Zaccheaus' best season came with Atlanta in 2022, catching 40 passes for 533 yards and three touchdowns.

As Atlanta looks to the draft to improve at the position, one player they are evaluating is former Cincinnati Bearcats receiver Cyrus Allen, who has a visit scheduled with the Falcons next week.

Source: Cincinnati WR Cyrus Allen, who visited the #Jets yesterday, is visiting the #Patriots today.



Allen (PFF’s No. 155) has a busy slate ahead: #Dolphins on Friday, followed by the #Bucs and #Falcons next week.



A vertical threat with 13 TDs with the Bearcats in 2025. pic.twitter.com/T22rWejAOS — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) April 8, 2026

Should The Falcons Take A Chance on Allen?

Allen tied a school record and led the Big 12 with 13 receiving touchdowns last season. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Allen's collegiate career has been a bit of a rollercoaster. He exploded out of the gate as one of the top young receivers in college football, finishing second in the nation with an average of 22.7 per catch as a freshman.

Over two seasons at Louisiana Tech (2022-23), Allen hauled in 68 passes for 1,278 receiving yards and eight touchdowns, but he transferred to Texas A&M in 2024. He got off to a strong start as an Aggie, serving as the team's third-leading receiver through the first five games of the season before suffering a season-ending arm injury.

He rebounded last season after transferring to Cincinnati, where he led the Big 12 and set a school record with 13 receiving touchdowns. He also caught 51 passes for 674 yards.

While his target volume wasn’t particularly high, Allen emerged as a big-play threat by using his speed and route-running ability. He tied for the third-most touchdowns in the FBS.

Whether it’s his savvy technique to create separation and evade defenders in the red zone or his breakaway speed, which has produced gains of 88, 85, and 73 yards throughout his career, Allen consistently finds ways to make an impact.

In a front-loaded receiver draft full of intriguing prospects, Allen represents a player hidden in the mix that Atlanta can target while addressing more prominent needs earlier in the draft.