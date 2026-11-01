Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Weather Update: It Could Get Ugly

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is headed back to play in his hometown of Tampa, Fla. for the first time since as a professional, but the conditions could be less than ideal.

Playing in a dome for home games and three road games in the NFC South, the weather isn't something the Falcons typically have to worry too much about, except for the random trip to Buffalo or anywhere in the AFC East late in the season.

However, that's not the case in Tampa today.

The Falcons are scheduled to kick off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, and the weather conditions could play a huge role in the game and the viewing experience, even for the television audience.

The Weather Channel predicts scattered thunderstorms beginning at 10:00 a.m. in Tampa, and then it gets ugly.

They predict a 100% chance of heavy thunderstorms starting at Noon and lasting until 3:00 p.m., when they start to dissipate. Even then, they predict scattered thunderstorms until 5:00 p.m. EST.

What to Know

Raymond James Stadium doesn't allow umbrellas, so if you made the trip to Tampa, leave those in the car. There's no doubt that fans at the game are going to get wet. The biggest concern in the heavy thunderstorms will be the lightning.

The NFL will play through a downpour, but they'll clear the stadium in the event of lightning in close proximity, and that appears to be inevitable this afternoon. We'll keep you updated on delays if they occur through the afternoon.

The Game:

The Buccaneers and Falcons are both good running teams, and they're both good at stopping the run. Tampa has the NFL's No. 3 rushing offense at 146.4 yards per game, and the Falcons come in at No. 6 at 139.9.

The Buccaneers also edge Atlanta on run defense with the league's No. 2 rush defense, allowing just 77.3 yards per game, and the Falcons are No. 4 at 88.9 yards per game.

Tampa holds a slight edge in both categories and would welcome a sloppy game that helps negate the Falcons' advantage in the air.

Both teams have had their struggles at quarterback at various times this season. But despite starting two games with Cooper Rush under center, Atlanta still has the No. 4 passing offense at 255.6 yards per game.

Tampa was without Baker Mayfield for three games this season, and even when he came back last week, he needed just 64 yards in the Buccaneers' blowout of Carolina. Tampa is averaging 217.4 yards per game through the air, 19th in the NFL.

Adding to their desire to keep this a battle in the trenches, star wide receiver Emeka Egbuka has been ruled out with a concussion.

The kicking game will also be affected. Falcons kicker Nick Folk has struggled beyond 50 yards so far this season, and Atlanta may scrap the idea of kicking from distance all together today.

The Verdict:

We'll hope for no lightning delays. There's little hope that fans will stay dry. A sloppy game in the elements favors the home team. Will it be enough? We'll find out on Sunday afternoon.

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