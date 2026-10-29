Baker Mayfield Gives Blunt Answer On Kevin Stefanski Before Falcons Game

A reunion is set for Week 8 in Tampa, and it’s not just the Atlanta Falcons and Buccaneers. Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski and Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield will meet for just the second time since parting ways in 2021.

Stefanski coached Mayfield, the Browns' first overall pick in 2018, during the 2020 and 2021 seasons. Their first year together was a resounding success, as Cleveland went 11-5 and won its first playoff game since 1994. Stefanski won NFL Coach of the Year, while the Browns appeared to have finally identified their future franchise quarterback.

But their second season unraveled. Mayfield played through multiple injuries as the Browns finished 8-9, and Cleveland's public pursuit of Deshaun Watson the following offseason ultimately led Mayfield to request a trade.

After the now-Falcons coach was hired in January, his former quarterback made some comments that raised some eyebrows. However, Mayfield walked back those comments a month later.

Mayfield was asked about those comments again on Wednesday as he prepares to take on his former coach for the first time since Week 1 in 2022. He kept it brief.

“No, I haven’t spoken to him since 2021,” Mayfield said.

He was then asked whether any lingering emotion remained that ‘ate at him.’

“Nah, I’m doing alright.”

As for what he expects from Sunday's game, Mayfield had plenty of positive things to say about the challenge of facing this Falcons defense.

“ (Jessie) Bates is a hell of a player . (Xavier) Watts, I think, is extremely good as well. Those guys are so instinctive, and they disguise well,” Mayfield said. “But what really jumps out on tape is their front. They’re rotating a lot of guys in – obviously, (Jalon) Walker’s done for the year and (James) Pearce isn’t back yet – but who they have in there right now, they’re creating chaos. They’re jetting off the ball, attack-front style.

“A lot of different movement and keeping you on your toes (as an offense). They’re doing a good job of mixing up their pressures and fronts from different looks, so you can’t really get a beat on where it’s coming from.”

Atlanta has had the upper hand in the matchup, going 4-2 against Tampa Bay with Mayfield at quarterback. For Mayfield, flipping that trend starts with ball security. The Falcons are +3 in turnover margin in their last two trips to Raymond James Stadium, and they spurred Atlanta to a pair of wins.

After forcing four turnovers in Sunday's win over San Francisco , the Falcons will look to carry that defensive momentum into another divisional test.

“It comes to taking care of the rock,” Mayfield said. “In division games like that, when it’s a tight ball game, you gotta do that.”

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