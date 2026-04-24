Best Day 2 Draft Fits for Atlanta Falcons

PITTSBURGH – The NFL Draft continues on Friday, and the Atlanta Falcons will finally get their chance to add value to their roster. They had to sit around on the draft’s first day after they traded their first-round pick to the Los Angeles Rams last offseason, and they can make their first selections on Friday.

They will have the No. 48 and No. 79 overall picks on Friday, and there is still some outstanding value for them to pursue. Now that we have some added clarity of who might be available for the Falcons today, Falcons OnSI put together a big board of Atlanta’s most appealing options.

The Likely Still Out of Reach

Ian Cunningham is exceedingly unlikely to trade up in the second round, so the Falcons will need to remain patient through the first 15 picks of the night. Barring some precipitous drops, players like Kayden McDonald, Jermod McCoy, Avieon Terrell, Colton Hood, Denzel Boston, and Emmanuel McNeil-Warre – all perceived first-round talents – are unlikely.

Christen Miller, DT, Georgia

There was a little chatter of the Georgia defender potentially going in the first round of the draft, but he is still on the board for the Falcons. Should he drop further to Atlanta at 48, he would be our first choice for this defensive-line-needy team. He has elite versatility and good size that would make him an immediate difference-maker for the Falcons. Miller has the traits of a player who can develop into a strong interior pass rusher, but will provide a high floor with his run-stopping ability.

Taking a defensive lineman makes a lot of sense for Ian Cunningham, especially after he cited the positional cliffs that exist for the position.

Lee Hunter, DT, Texas Tech

Another high-floor run-stopper is Lee Hunter, but he does not flash the same pass-rushing upside and scheme versatility as some of the other interior players. He would still satisfy an immediate need for the Falcons, and would be a strong addition to the interior if he is still on the board.

Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati

Jake Golday has outstanding size (6-foot-5, 239 pounds) and athleticism for the linebacker position. He can go downhill in the run game and has the frame to cause issues in the passing game, too. Golday would be an instant contributor on the second level of the Falcons’ defense alongside Divine Deablo. Jeff Ulbrich would have a fearsome duo to deploy at the second level.

Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina

Brandon Cisse would provide instant competition for Mike Hughes. Cisse is still young (20) and scheme-versatile – he is an explosive athlete who can play with depth or turn and run. There is still some room for development before he becomes a reliable starting cornerback, but he has all the tools. Until then, he will feature elite upside on special teams.

Chris Bell, WR, Louisville

Chris Bell would be a major upgrade for the wide receiver position. The first-round talent is coming off an ACL injury that might cost him the end of the 2026 season, which is why he could drop to 48. Long-term, he would be an outstanding solution for the Falcons opposite Drake London. He has great physicality and explosiveness, paired with solid production in college.

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