Chicago Bears Offense Could Provide Even Bigger Challenge to Falcons Than Ravens

The Atlanta Falcons entered their matchup against the Baltimore Ravens with the NFL’s No. 1 run defense, allowing just 48.3 rushing yards per game.

However, Baltimore exposed weaknesses in Atlanta’s defensive front, rushing for 208 yards on 35 carries and averaging 5.9 yards per attempt.

Derrick Henry led the way with 102 rushing yards and added a receiving touchdown on a screen pass, helping Baltimore control the line of scrimmage and win in Atlanta. For a Falcons defense that had been dominant against the run entering Sunday night, it was a significant step backward.

Atlanta’s struggles were particularly evident during Baltimore’s overtime drive. The Ravens ran for 45 yards on the ground during the possession, wearing down the Falcons’ defensive front as they moved down the field. After spending much of the game trying to contain Henry and Baltimore’s rushing attack, Atlanta struggled to get the necessary stops when it mattered most.

Falcons defensive lineman Gervon Dexter acknowledged that improving against the run is essential.

“We got to stop the run to get the pass rush, so we want to get more of those opportunities. We got to do a better job at stopping the run,” Dexter said.

Baltimore’s success on early downs made it hard for Atlanta to dictate the game's terms defensively. The Ravens consistently gained positive yardage, keeping the Falcons from focusing on pressuring the quarterback and adding strain to the defensive front as the game progressed.

Dexter also recognized the challenge of containing Henry, whose ability to finish runs can make him especially dangerous late in games.

“Obviously, he’s a good player. You got to stop his feet, get him behind the line of scrimmage, and make a play on him. He’s one of those players in a long time where he can, like you say, finish those games. So we knew we had to try to get him down there,” Dexter said.

The challenge does not get any easier for Atlanta over the next two weeks. The Falcons’ next two opponents, the Chicago Bears and San Francisco 49ers, both rank among the NFL’s top 10 rushing offenses.

Chicago leads the league with 173.2 rushing yards per game, while San Francisco ranks eighth with 128 yards per game. Both teams will test an Atlanta defense that must improve its tackling, gap discipline, and ability to withstand physical rushing attacks.

The performance exposed an area that needs immediate attention, especially with two productive rushing offenses coming up on the schedule.

Atlanta has already shown it can be one of the league’s best run defenses. Now, after Henry and the Ravens wore them down, the Falcons must return to that standard before their upcoming opponents exploit the same weaknesses.

Enjoy our content? Make FalconsOnSI a Preferred Source to see more stories from us on Google: https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=si.com