Tua Tagovailoa and the Atlanta Falcons announced an unceremonious end to their short-lived partnership on Saturday afternoon . The decision felt sudden, but a report from Mike Florio emerged shortly after, adding some potential clarity.

According to the Pro Football Talk writer , the Falcons have emerged as a candidate to sign former Colts and Giants quarterback Daniel Jones. Florio reports that the veteran is looking for “the possibility of getting a head start with a potential suitor for 2027” and is also considering the Cardinals and Jets. He could also join a contender as a backup.

He could decide on his future home as soon as Monday.

Atlanta is still theoretically in the NFC South race, but they trail the division-leading Panthers by two games and don’t hold the tiebreaker. Michael Penix Jr. is still the starter, but his recent struggles have held the Falcons’ offense down during their three-game losing streak.

The coaching staff and his teammates have continued to voice support for Penix, but questions remain about whether the organization views him as its long-term answer at quarterback.

“I can’t say I’m pleased with where anybody is at this moment,” Kevin Stefanski said this week when asked if he was pleased with how Penix is playing. “All of us, myself included, we have plenty of work to do.”

If the Falcons decide he is not their best option for the 2027 season, they could get ahead of things with this acquisition.

Jones, a former top-6 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, spent six years with the Giants, throwing for 14,582 yards, 70 touchdowns, and 47 interceptions. New York extended him with a four-year, $160 million contract after he led the team to a 9-7-1 record and a 2022 playoff win.

However, a neck injury and torn ACL limited him to six games in 2023, and the team benched and released him in 2024 after he started 2-8.

He signed with the Colts in 2025 and exploded out of the gate, leading Indianapolis to an 8-2 record while commanding one of the NFL’s most explosive offenses. Despite Jones tearing his Achilles in Week 14, he signed a lucrative two-year, $88 million contract in March. He returned this season and threw a league-high 13 interceptions and fumbled five times (three lost).

The Colts released him on Nov. 20 after their 3-8 start.

As for Tagovailoa, the former Dolphins quarterback signed a team-friendly one-year deal with the Falcons in March, but an oblique injury kept him out while Michael Penix Jr. returned from injury in the early weeks of the season. Instead, the Falcons had to start Cooper Rush for the first two weeks, and both games ended in disastrous offensive showings.

Tagovailoa did step in for an injured Penix against the Ravens in Week 5, completing 2-of-3 attempts in the fourth quarter and overtime for 34 yards and the game-ending interception. Now, he is the third veteran quarterback to enter the open market over the last eight days.

“Tua came to Atlanta to compete, and he conducted himself with character and graciousness throughout his time here,” Ian Cunningham said in a press release. “After thoughtful conversations with Tua’s representatives, we felt this was the best path forward. We wish Tua and his family nothing but the best.”

Andy Dalton will step in as the backup quarterback on Sunday, with rookie Jack Strand serving as the emergency option.

The Falcons play in Minnesota on Sunday, and Jones could pick his next team as soon as Monday. Penix has seven games, starting tomorrow, to show Atlanta doesn't need a head start on anyone.