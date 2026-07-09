The Unsung Heros of the Atlanta Falcons Young Core

Usually, teams that clean house in both the front office and coaching staff have a roster that does not contain a ton of young talent. This is not necessarily the case with the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons' roster contains many gems on both sides of the ball that are still young and have plenty of room to grow.

The biggest example of this on the Falcons' roster is running back Bijan Robinson. Robinson is still 24 years old and was just ranked the best player under 25 years old by NFL on CBS. In his three-year NFL career, Robinson has racked up over 5,600 total yards, 34 touchdowns, and earned Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors last season.

In addition to Robinson, Falcons wide receiver Drake London also made CBS’s list, coming in at number 19. He was ranked one spot behind George Pickens and was the fourth-highest-ranked wide receiver.

London has a big frame at 6-foot-4, which makes him an easy target for quarterbacks, and his strong hands make him a contested-catch specialist. However, he is not one-dimensional; he has good route-running ability for someone his size, and when paired with his strength, London is an extremely tough cover.

All of these abilities helped London accumulate 309 catches for 3,961 yards and 22 touchdowns in his first four seasons with the Falcons. This earned him a four-year, $141 million contract to stay with the team through 2030.

With London locked in and a massive extension for Robinson on the horizon, the Falcons have two great young playmakers. However, those are not the only promising young studs in Atlanta. Let’s take a look at the rest of the young core.

Kyle Pitts

Pitts also just earned an extension and will be in Atlanta through 2028. The Falcons made it a priority to bring back Pitts, who doesn’t turn 26 until October despite entering his sixth season, because of his skill set and upside as a pass catcher.

At 6-foot-6, Pitts is another big target for Falcons quarterbacks. He possesses elite speed for a tight end, and despite some struggles in his early seasons, Pitts has continued to develop and was selected to the second-team All-Pro last season thanks to 928 yards and five touchdowns.

With a new coach who loves to target tight ends and a new big contract, the Falcons have their tight end for the foreseeable future. Pitts is a nice piece for the young core that gives them some experience in the room.

Brandon Dorlus

When the Falcons drafted Dorlus in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, he was between an edge and an interior defensive lineman. This made fans and analysts unsure of what he would become in the NFL, and after losing a majority of his rookie season to an abdominal injury, there was even more uncertainty.

Dorlus answered all of that uncertainty last season when he led all NFC interior defensive linemen with 8.5 sacks. Dorlus has bulked up since his time at Oregon, but has kept a lot of the speed and athleticism, which has turned him into a very solid piece for this young Falcons defensive line.

With the Falcons keeping defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich and Dorlus fitting great into defensive line coach Nate Ollie’s disruption system, the sky is the limit for the 25-year-old Dorlus.

James Pearce

Another key piece to that young Falcons defensive line is James Pearce. Coming off a stellar rookie season where he led all rookies in sacks with 10.5, five clear of second place and fellow Falcon Jalon Walker.

Pearce was clearly the best rookie pass rusher last season. His get-off and speed make it tough for tackles to get out and block him, and despite being on the lighter side of edges, Pearce possesses great ability to turn his speed into power and run through the chest of opposing linemen.

Pearce could still use to gain a little size to help him contribute against the run more, but the 22-year-old has already shown that he is capable of wrecking a game rushing the passer. As long as Pearce stays out of trouble, he is another great piece for this young Falcons core.

Xavier Watts

Fellow rookie standout Xavier Watts is another young piece on this Falcons defense that is set to be a contributor in Atlanta for the foreseeable future. Watts led all rookies with five interceptions last season and finished fourth in rookie of the year voting.

The Notre Dame product has a nose for the football. Despite not being the best athlete on the field, Watts' knowledge of the game and anticipation consistently put him in the right spots at the right time, an extremely valuable trait for a young safety.

Playing next to another great safety in Jessie Bates is sure to help with Watts’ development, and the two of them make up one of the best safety duos in the league.

The Falcons have good young pieces on both sides of the ball, and it will be interesting to watch how they adapt and grow under new coaching and management. As soon as this team figures out what it wants to do at quarterback, there is plenty of talent to go out and compete.

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