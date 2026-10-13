Drake London has Massive Numbers with Michael Penix Jr. at QB, and He Doesn't Care

This offseason, Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London signed a massive contract extension that made him the third-highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL on a per-year basis at $35.3 million.

Like the rest of the team, London had trouble getting out of first gear during the first two weeks of the season with Cooper Rush at quarterback. He had 6 catches for 70 yards in the two losses.

Michael Penix Jr. returned at quarterback for Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers, and London had 21 catches for 408 yards in the next three games, including 118 on Sunday night against the Ravens.

This isn't anything new for London and Penix. The Athletic's Josh Kendall asked London how aware he was that his numbers improved dramatically with Penix as his on-again, off-again quarterback the last three seasons.

"I mean, I'm a little bit aware that they go up, but nothing too crazy right now. I'm just worried about W's at the moment," London answered.

They don't just go up; they skyrocket. 15 starts for Penix, and London has 103 catches and 1,570 yards in those games, not all of which Penix finished. Extrapolated across 17 games, London would have 117 catches and 1,779 yards.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba was the NFL Offensive Player of the Year in 2025 with 119 catches, 1,793 yards, and 10 touchdowns. London's production is almost identical.

Rams wide receiver Pika Nacua was second in receiving yards with 1,715. No one else had more than 1,429.

When asked if the numbers themselves surprised him, London remained humble.

"I mean a little bit," London answered.

"I just try to go out there and catch the ball if it comes my way," London said. "If I get opportunities and stuff, I try to make the best of them and do whatever is best for the team. The numbers, that's just like a cherry on top type of situation.

"Nothing really changes. We're going in there, and we're striving for greatness. We're striving to get better every day, every hour, and just come out there and be ready for Sunday's game against a very, very good Chicago team."

Penix is day-to-day this week after suffering a rib injury against the Ravens. Falcons fans and London fantasy football owners hope it's Penix behind center on Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

Lost in the numbers is London's blocking ability. Not only is he one of the most productive receivers in the NFL, he's one of the best blockers at his position.

Many around the league who ignore the playoff-less Falcons questioned the big contract extension to London, but few who watch him play every day had those concerns.

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