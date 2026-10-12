Michael Penix Jr. Injury Update: Adam Schefter Provides Latest on Falcons QB

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. had a rough start and finish to the team's 30-23 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football.

He started the game 0-5 and took until midway through the second quarter to complete his first pass. He finished with a towel over his head as he watched Tua Tagovailoa take the field in overtime after suffering a rib injury on a hit in the backfield.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Monday afternoon that the rib injury isn't considered to be a problem for Penix long-term, but that doesn't mean he'll be suiting up against the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

"Michael Penix’s rib injury is not considered serious, per sources. Penix might be able to return for Sunday’s game vs. the Bears, but the team wants to be cautious and see him practice this week before it knows whether he will be able to play in Week 6," Schefter reported on X.

Bookending the start and finish of the Ravens game was a fantastic performance from Penix. The Ravens had sold out to stop Bijan Robinson and the Falcons' rushing attack, and Penix made them pay.

On Atlanta's first offensive touchdown drive, Penix went 5 of 5 passing and finished it with a touchdown pass to Kyle Pitts Sr. He finished the game 19 of 32 passing for 240 yards and a touchdown.

Along the way, Penix showed off the howitzer of a left arm that made him the No. 8 overall pick in 2024. On four separate occasions, he converted third-and-10 or more yards with long passes, and Drake London was his favorite target.

London finished the game with seven catches for 118 yards, his third straight 100-yard game with Penix as the starting quarterback.

If there was a chink in his armor, other than another injury, Penix struggled on bootleg passes that required a touch pass over a defender. One such occasion cost the Falcons a touchdown, and while offensive tackle Jake Matthews will feel he probably should have made the catch, Penix would probably say he could have made it easier with better placement and touch.

Another occasion saw Bijan Robinson open in the backfield, but Penix left it short with a defender pressuring him. Robinson had a lot of green turf in front of him had the pass been on target.

That said, there's no question Penix put the team on his back for more than two quarters as Atlanta couldn't find a running game en route to a 23-15 lead. The Falcons hope he will be healthy enough to start on Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

If not, Tua Tagovailoa could get the start he was scheduled to make in Week 1 after injuring an oblique three days before the opener in Pittsburgh.

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