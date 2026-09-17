Drake London Sends Clear Message as Falcons Prepare for Panthers

The Atlanta Falcons are preparing for a critical Week 2 matchup against the Carolina Panthers with plenty of questions surrounding the quarterback position, but wide receiver Drake London believes the offense has to focus on what it can control.

Atlanta enters Sunday’s matchup with a loss after a 20-13 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in which Cooper Rush started in place of the injured Tua Tagovailoa. Rush threw for 143 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions, while Michael Penix Jr. returned to practice this week and split first-team repetitions with Rush.

London, however, said the uncertainty at quarterback has not changed his approach.

“For me, not necessarily. The challenge is to go out there and do my job to the best of my ability to help those guys out, whatever’s going on back there. I gotta try to make them right. That’s part of my job,” London said.

That approach could be particularly important for Atlanta against Carolina, especially considering how much the Falcons relied on Bijan Robinson in the season opener.

Robinson finished the loss to Pittsburgh with 83 rushing yards and 90 receiving yards, giving him 173 total yards from scrimmage. He also scored Atlanta’s lone touchdown through the air on a 23-yard reception. Robinson accounted for 65.8 percent of the Falcons’ total offensive yards, making him the clear focal point of the offense.

Atlanta also found creative ways to get Robinson involved in the passing game. His 25-yard catch-and-run late in the game gave the Falcons another explosive opportunity, although the play ultimately ended with a fumble that was recovered by Jahan Dotson.

While Robinson received significant volume, London was barely involved statistically. The Pro Bowl receiver finished Week 1 with just two receptions for 29 yards.

Still, London made it clear that his lack of targets was not what bothered him most.

“I could care less about the targets. We should have won that game,” London said.

That comment speaks to a larger issue for Atlanta entering the Panthers matchup. The Falcons moved the football at times against Pittsburgh but failed to consistently capitalize on their opportunities. They also committed costly mistakes, including turnovers and missed field goals.

London pointed directly toward those execution issues when discussing what Atlanta needs to clean up.

“Just clean up football in general. The flags, things like that,” London said. “Taking advantage of bad football as well. Going down there and making the most of our opportunities.”

The Panthers will enter Atlanta coming off an entirely different type of Week 1 performance. Carolina allowed the Chicago Bears to score 59 points in a 59-37 loss, with Caleb Williams throwing for 361 yards and three touchdowns.

That creates an opportunity for the Falcons offense, particularly if Atlanta can establish Robinson early while finding more opportunities for London, Kyle Pitts, and the rest of the passing game.

The quarterback situation remains a major storyline. Rush and Penix split first-team reps in practice, while Stefanski has remained noncommittal about who will start Sunday.

For London, though, the identity of the quarterback does not change his responsibility.

“Just make sure I’m the best version of myself for this team,” London said.

London also welcomed Penix's return to practice after the quarterback spent the 2025 season recovering from an ACL injury.

“It’s always good to see Mike up there. Obviously, that’s what he loves to do, and he’s been putting in the work. It was really, really good to see that,” London said.

The Falcons will need more from their entire offense against Carolina. Robinson has already demonstrated that he can carry a massive workload, but Atlanta will likely need contributions from London and the passing game as well if it wants to turn its Week 1 offensive opportunities into points.

The Falcons cannot afford to become distracted by the quarterback uncertainty or individual statistics.

They need to execute, capitalize on opportunities, and make the most of the weapons they have.

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