Week 2 Fantasy Busts: Beware Drake Maye, Chase Brown

Superstars are difficult to keep out of your fantasy lineups, but a stretch of poor games or a bad matchup warrants doing just that (or at least thinking about it). Here are five potential busts who fit that bill. For all your final lineup decisions, be sure to check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em and my weekly fantasy player rankings, which are updated daily throughout the season.

Fantasy Starters Who Could Bust In Week 2

Drake Maye vs. Steelers (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Maye was listed as a sit last week, and he posted three interceptions and just 9.8 fantasy points. He has averaged fewer than 15 fantasy points since the 2025 postseason, and his top passing-game option, A.J. Brown, is out of action. Maye also has a tough matchup against the Steelers in what is projected to be a low-scoring game, with the expected total hovering around 40 points. If you have a viable pivot option, I’d sit Maye again.

Chase Brown at Texans (1 p.m. ET, CBS): No one is going to sit Brown, but he certainly didn’t draw a great matchup this week. Houston's defense was arguably the best in the league a year ago, holding all but two opposing running backs to 85 or fewer rushing yards. That trend has extended into the start of this season, as James Cook was held to 69 total yards and just 9.9 fantasy points in Week 1. As a result, fantasy managers might want to temper their expectations.

Quinshon Judkins at Buccaneers (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Listed as a sit last week, Judkins was limited to 14 touches and seven fantasy points in a blowout loss to the Jaguars. This week’s game against the Buccaneers isn’t terrible on paper, but I worry about the Browns falling into another negative game script and abandoning the run. Dylan Sampson is out, so Judkins could see more work regardless, but I’d beware starting him as more than a low-flex option.

Drake London vs. Panthers (1 p.m. ET, CBS): This week’s matchup against the Panthers is pretty favorable on paper, as their defense allowed the seventh-most points to wideouts in Week 1. However, the Falcons’ quarterback situation is a mess. Tua Tagovailoa remains a question mark and Michael Penix Jr. is out, so third-stringer Cooper Rush might get another start. If that’s the case, it’ll be hard to start London with any confidence in this NFC South contest.

DK Metcalf at Patriots (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Metcalf has had a lot of success in his career against the Patriots, so I could understand starting him as a flex this week based on that trend. However, if he draws Christian Gonzalez often, his stats could be less than stellar. Per PFF, Gonzalez allowed just one catch for five yards when covering All-Pro Jaxon Smith-Njigba last week. So if we’re going to see Metcalf produce, it likely will have to be when Gonzalez is covering another player.

More Players To Beware

Kyle Pitts Sr. vs. Panthers (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Pitts failed to score a point in the season opener; he could post another bad stat line if Cooper Rush gets another start for the Falcons.

Pitts failed to score a point in the season opener; he could post another bad stat line if Cooper Rush gets another start for the Falcons. Jake Ferguson vs. Commanders (4:25 p.m. E T, Fox): In his last seven games dating back to last season, Ferguson has scored more than 7.6 points just one time.

T, Fox): In his last seven games dating back to last season, Ferguson has scored more than 7.6 points just one time. Chris Boswell at Patriots (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Patriots defense has allowed the fourth-fewest points to kickers since last season; potential low-scoring contest.

The Patriots defense has allowed the fourth-fewest points to kickers since last season; potential low-scoring contest. Broncos defense vs. Jaguars (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): The Broncos defense allowed 31 points and nearly 400 yards of total offense; the Jaguars offense is a brutal matchup.