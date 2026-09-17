Week 2 Fantasy Sleepers: Aaron Jones Sr., Stefon Diggs should be in lineups

Fabs’s Five Sleepers is your weekly look at players who aren’t considered must-starts in fantasy football lineups but could exceed statistical expectations due to matchups or simple volume. For all your final lineup decisions, be sure to check out my Start ’Em, Sit ’Em posts and my weekly fantasy player rankings, which are updated daily throughout the season.

Fantasy Football Sleepers For Week 2

Baker Mayfield vs. Browns (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Can you say … revenge? Mayfield no doubt wants to stick it to the Browns, who gave up on him so many years ago. The matchup is also very favorable, as Cleveland’s defense allowed four touchdown passes and more than 20 points to Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence last week. What’s more, this shaky defense allowed the highest EPA (Expected Points Added)/Pass in Week 1. If you don’t have a high-end quarterback, Mayfield is well worth a roll of the dice.

Aaron Jones Sr. at Bears (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Jones split work with Jordan Mason last week, but Mason has been placed on injured reserve with a broken thumb. That leaves the veteran to lead the Vikings' backfield in Week 2. He has a great matchup against the Bears, who allowed Chuba Hubbard to have a huge stat line last week and gave up the league's highest rush success percentage. Jones clearly has No. 2 back potential in this NFC North tilt.

Jacory "Bill" Croskey-Merritt at Cowboys (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Croskey-Merritt had a nice start to his second season, posting a touchdown and 12.6 fantasy points in a loss to the Eagles. He also saw a 34% touch share, nearly 20% higher than Rachaad White's workload. I’d start Bill against the Cowboys, who allowed 4.3 yards per rush and 27.3 fantasy points to Skattebo and the Giants' backs in Week 1. Consider Croskey-Merritt a viable flex option this weekend.

Stefon Diggs at Cowboys (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Let’s keep picking on the Cowboys. Last week, their defense allowed the second-highest EPA/Pass Percentage, and only the Browns allowed a better pass success percentage. Enter Diggs, who scored a touchdown and finished with a nice stat line in his Commanders debut. In what is likely to be a high-scoring affair—the expected total is in the low 50s—Diggs is a nice flex starter. Also consider Antonio Williams in deeper leagues.

Deebo Samuel Sr. vs. Dolphins (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Who says you can’t go home? Samuel thrived in his first game back with his old team, scoring a touchdown and 18 fantasy points. He was also tied for the team lead in targets, so he has Brock Purdy's trust once again. He’s a streamer against the Dolphins, who have one of the league's worst defensive teams. Especially with rookie wideout De’Zhaun Stribling sidelined, Samuel is a viable flex starter.

More Sleepers

Mark Andrews vs. Colts (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Zay Flowers's (hamstring) status is in real question; Andrews saw an attractive 25% target share for the Ravens in Week 1.

Zay Flowers's (hamstring) status is in real question; Andrews saw an attractive 25% target share for the Ravens in Week 1. T.J. Hockenson at Bears (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Hockenson scored a touchdown and 13.6 points in a Week 1 win over the Packers; Bears are 12th in EPA/Target vs. tight ends.

Hockenson scored a touchdown and 13.6 points in a Week 1 win over the Packers; Bears are 12th in EPA/Target vs. tight ends. Trey Smack at Jets (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Smack connected on three field goals and scored 13 points in his NFL debut; the Jets have allowed the most points to kickers since 2025.

Smack connected on three field goals and scored 13 points in his NFL debut; the Jets have allowed the most points to kickers since 2025. Drew Stevens at Cowboys (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): The Commanders-Cowboys tilt has the highest expected points total of the week (low 50s), so Stevens is a very deep sleeper.

The Commanders-Cowboys tilt has the highest expected points total of the week (low 50s), so Stevens is a very deep sleeper. Buccaneers defense vs. Browns (1 p.m. ET, CBS): In Week 1, the Browns scored just 10 points, allowed five sacks and committed two turnovers. Stream the Buccaneers.

In Week 1, the Browns scored just 10 points, allowed five sacks and committed two turnovers. Stream the Buccaneers. Panthers defense at Falcons (1 p.m. ET, Fox): The Falcons offense projects to be a plus matchup if QB Cooper Rush starts again. That makes the Panthers worth a look.