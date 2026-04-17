Falcons Projected to Double Dip on Defense During Day 2 of 2026 NFL Draft

The Atlanta Falcons rolled the dice on Tennessee Volunteeers edge rusher James Pearce Jr. last year. Depending on what happens with Pearce's legal trouble, fans could remember the selection as one of the biggest blunders in team history.

But Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski sees the Falcons trying again with a different Tennessee prospect this offseason.

In his newest 2026 NFL mock draft this week, Sobleski predicted the Falcons to select Tennessee cornerback Colton Hood at No. 48 overall.

That pick in the second round is one of just five choices the Falcons have in the 2026 NFL Draft. They will have to find ways to maximize those picks to fulfill any remaining roster needs.

Sobleski, though, sees the Falcons dedicating both of their Day 2 selections to defense.

At No. 79 overall, the BR analyst projected the Falcons to grab Penn State edge rusher Dani Dennis-Sutton in the third round.

Falcons Pick Tennessee CB Colton Hood in Second Round of Bleacher Report Mock Draft

Without a first-round pick, it's going to be difficult for the Falcons to be winners in the 2026 NFL Draft. But landing Hood would be an absolutely terrific start.

The NFL mock draft database has Hood ranked No. 35 overall in the 2026 class. Some pundits, such as The Athletic's Dane Brugler and NFL.com's Lance Zierlein, have Hood going in the first round.

"Press-man bully with an ability to put his stamp on the first and last phases of the snap," wrote Zierlein. "Hood plays with a disruptive punch and gets his hands on most releases, but shifty NFL wideouts could create issues for him.

"Hood needs to sharpen his instincts/technique, but he has the mentality and upside to become a CB2 in a press-heavy scheme."

Zierlein predicted Hood to land with the Seattle Seahawks at No. 32 overall.

The value he would offer at No. 48 would be outstanding. Hood would also fill a need. The Falcons could use additional cornerback depth, especially someone capable of pushing Mike Hughes for the starting job opposite A.J. Terrell.

Hood played for three different schools during his college career -- Auburn, Colorado and Tennessee.

Last season for the Volunteers, Hood posted 50 combined tackles, including 4.5 tackles for loss. He also had eight pass defenses and an interception returned for a touchdown.

Falcons Predicted to Target Penn State's Dani Dennis-Sutton on Day 2 of 2026 NFL Draft

With the loss of leading tackler Kaden Elliss, linebacker is arguably Atlanta's biggest remaining need. Sobleski didn't have the Falcons addressing that need despite two defensive picks on Day 2.

But the BR analyst indirectly suggested an alternative -- draft another edge rusher and potentially play Jalon Walker more at inside linebacker.

Sobleski projected Dennis-Sutton to the Falcons during the third round. Each of the past two seasons at Penn State, Dennis-Sutton posted 8.5 sacks. During 2025, he also had 12 tackles for loss with three forced fumbles and three pass defenses.

"Dennis-Sutton is a base defensive end with toughness. He’s effective against the run, but he has limited pass-rushing upside," wrote Zierlein. "Dennis-Sutton is equipped to muddy running lanes but might not make many impact plays. He has average upside as an odd- or even-front end."

If the Falcons landed an edge rusher in the 2026 draft, they could deploy Walker more often inside. Since analysts highlighted Walker for his versatility in last year's draft, the Falcons would be wise to begin taking more advantage of all his skills in 2026.

With limited pass-rushing upside, Dennis-Sutton might not be the best target for Atlanta. The Falcons may have to replace Pearce's 10.5 sacks from last season.

The concept of an edge in the third round for the Falcons, though, is intriguing.

The 2026 NFL Draft will begin in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Thursday, April 23. The Falcons will likely make their first pick on Friday, April 24.