Michael Turner Set to Announce Falcons 2026 NFL Draft Pick

The Atlanta Falcons don't have a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. But when they make a selection on Day 2, former running back Michael Turner is set to announce the pick.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Thursday a full list of former players/legends who will announce selections at the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The list included Turner as the Falcons representative.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell typically announces all 32 first-round picks, with the exception of some special guests. Players or franchise legends then usually make their appearances on stage during Day 2 for the second and third rounds.

The Falcons hold the No. 48 overall pick in the second round and the No. 79 overall selection during the third round.

The NFL Draft will begin on Thursday, April 23. The second and third rounds will occur on Friday, April 24.

Michael Turner a Deserving 2026 NFL Draft Pick Announcer for Atlanta Falcons

Turner began his NFL career with the then San Diego Chargers. The Chargers picked him at No. 154 overall in the fifth round of the 2004 NFL Draft.

But in San Diego, he sat behind LaDainian Tomlinson for four years. Turner's best NFL years came with the Falcons from 2008-12.

During that stretch, he made the Pro Bowl twice, including 2008 when he also made first-team All-Pro. He led the NFL in carries, rushing for 1,699 yards and 17 touchdowns to help the Falcons earn a playoff spot during Matt Ryan's rookie season.

In 2010, Turner led the NFL in rushing attempts again while gaining 1,371 yards. The Falcons posted a 13-3 record to earn the NFC's No. 1 seed.

Overall, Turner rushed for 6,081 yards and 60 touchdowns in 75 games over five seasons with the Falcons. He also had 59 catches for 457 yards.

Who Could the Falcons Pick on Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft

The Falcons only have five picks in the 2026 NFL Draft. So, they really need to find value with each selection.

On defense, defensive tackle and linebacker are the team's biggest needs. The Falcons lost leading tackler Kaden Elliss to NFL free agency.

Cornerback is another need. The Falcons could use depth at that position and potentially a new starter opposite A.J. Terrell.

On offense, another play-maker at receiver would be useful for Atlanta.

It would be most fitting for Turner to announce an offensive pick. With the most needs on defense, though, it wouldn't be surprising if the Falcons again fortified that side of the ball with their first pick during the second round.

But Turner could be back to announce the team's third-round pick. That could be a receiver if the Falcons don't address that position in the second.