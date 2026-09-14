Falcons Chris Lindstrom a Doubt after Picking Up Injury vs. Steelers

The Atlanta Falcons' offensive line could be without one of its most important players heading into Week 2.

Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski announced Monday that right guard Chris Lindstrom has entered the concussion protocol following Atlanta's 20-13 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Lindstrom's status for Sunday's matchup against the Carolina Panthers will depend on his progression through the league's concussion protocol throughout the week.

The news came after Stefanski confirmed that potential starting defensive tackle Da'Shawn Hand will miss the season with a quad injury.

Lindstrom played 51 offensive snaps against Pittsburgh before leaving the game. Kyle Hinton stepped in for the veteran guard and played the remaining nine offensive snaps at the position.

The injury adds another concern for an Atlanta offense that struggled to find consistency in its season opener.

Lindstrom's importance to the Falcons goes beyond simply filling a spot on the offensive line. The veteran guard has established himself as one of the league's premier interior offensive linemen and has been a key piece of Atlanta's offensive identity throughout his career.

His absence would be particularly notable with Atlanta attempting to stabilize an offense that was forced to rely on Cooper Rush in Week 1. Rush was making his first start for the Falcons and struggled to consistently push the ball downfield, while the Steelers' pass rush created problems for Atlanta throughout the afternoon.

The Falcons leaned heavily on Bijan Robinson, who delivered one of the team's strongest performances despite the loss. Robinson finished with 173 rushing yards and a touchdown, but Atlanta will need more balance offensively moving forward.

That makes the status of Lindstrom particularly important.

If Lindstrom is unable to clear the concussion protocol, Hinton could be asked to step into the starting lineup against Carolina. The Falcons will have several days of practice to determine whether Hinton is the answer or whether another adjustment along the offensive line is necessary.

Hinton is in his fourth year with the Falcons and started two games last season.

The timing of the injury is especially significant given the uncertainty surrounding Atlanta's quarterback situation. Stefanski declined to name his Week 2 starter Monday, with Michael Penix Jr., Tua Tagovailoa and Rush all dealing with circumstances that have complicated the position.

Regardless of who takes the snaps, protecting the quarterback will be a major priority.

Atlanta's Week 1 loss already exposed several areas the team needs to correct. Losing Lindstrom for any length of time would only make that task more difficult.

For now, the Falcons will have to wait and see how Lindstrom progresses through the concussion protocol. His availability could become one of the team's biggest injury storylines leading into Sunday's matchup with Carolina.

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