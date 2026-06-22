The Atlanta Falcons suffered through a disappointing season in 2025, but that doesn't mean there weren't bright spots along the way.

Second-year defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus had a breakout season after what amounted to a redshirt year as a rookie in 2024. Jimmy Lake was the defensive coordinator that season. Dorlus played just 19 snaps as Lake inexplicably went to a two-man front in his base 2-4-5 prevent defense, leaving Dorlus (and Zach Harrison) without a home.

Jeff Ulbrich took over in 2025 and installed a much more attack-minded scheme that played to Dorlus' skill set well. In return, Dorlus led all NFC interior defensive linemen with 8.5 sacks. He played in 15 games and started nine.

Dorlus has been praised by Falcons coaches for being a high-energy player during practice as well as games.

"I just love this game, bro," Dorlus said after minicamp. "I love this game. I love what I do. I like being around my teammates and my brothers. I like the camaraderie of us trying to win games, get better, and every day is always new. It's always something different with these guys."

Dorlus had 11 tackles for loss on the season, but he missed some time with an injury and knows what he needs to do to improve on a solid 2025 campaign.

"To be honest, I just wanna have a complete season," Dorlus said. "I wanna have a full season, make it to the last game. Getting hurt in the LA game kinda, you know, hurt me a little bit. I was very sad about that, but I think for me just nutrition-wise to stay healthy for the season and try to play 17, 18 (games), how many you gotta play."

Dorlus has plenty of natural ability, and he's gaining the maturity that comes with experience on how to survive in the trenches.

"You kind of reset and get your mind right, your body right," Dorlus said. "Next for me is just using this to make sure that I am healthy, you know, I feel good out there right now. Biggest thing is, I had 8.5, so goal is to get more than 8.5 and win more games.

"That's, that's next for me."

Improving the run defense will be a collective goal for the Falcons' front, and Dorlus should see more time in run situations after excelling against the pass last year. Is it harder to stop the run in Ulbrich's scheme that isn't focused on occupying blockers?

"Is it more challenging than in a traditional front? Challenging, no, we're gonna be caught in different positions that we're not used to, but with the effort and the control chaos part, it's gonna be different for sure. I don't wanna say it's challenging, it's very fun.

"There's a lot of splash plays in the backfield for sure."

Atlanta Falcons fans could use a little fun after eight years of no playoffs, and third-year defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus aims to deliver.

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