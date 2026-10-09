Falcons Get Final Word on Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

The Atlanta Falcons will face the Baltimore Ravens without one of the NFL's biggest stars on Sunday night, as quarterback Lamar Jackson has officially been ruled out with an ankle injury. Tyler Huntley will get the start for Baltimore when the two teams meet in Week 6.

Jackson has not practiced this week after suffering the injury during the Ravens' Week 5 victory over the Tennessee Titans. His absence is a significant development for Baltimore, which will have to adjust its offensive approach without its two-time MVP quarterback.

Jackson's ability to create explosive plays as both a passer and runner has been central to Baltimore's offensive identity. Without him, the Ravens will turn to Huntley, who has experience starting games and familiarity with the team's offensive system.

Huntley has a career record of 7-9 as a starter, including a 5-6 record with Baltimore and 2-3 record with the Miami Dolphins. He will make his 12th career start for the Ravens, giving the team an experienced option despite the challenge of replacing Jackson.

Huntley also saw action against Tennessee after Jackson exited with the injury. He completed eight of nine passes for 63 yards without a touchdown or interception, helping Baltimore secure the victory.

The backup quarterback's mobility gives the Ravens another option to execute designed runs and extend plays outside the pocket. Baltimore could lean more heavily on its rushing attack, particularly with Derrick Henry serving as a key component of the offense. Huntley will need to protect the football, make quick decisions, and take advantage of opportunities in the passing game.

For Atlanta, Jackson's absence presents an opportunity to build on its recent success. The Falcons are coming off a convincing 45 -24 victory over the New Orleans Saints and will look to carry that momentum into Sunday night's contest.

Atlanta has historically struggled against Baltimore, holding a 2-5 all time record against the Ravens. Baltimore won the last two meetings, defeating the Falcons 26-16 in December 2018 and earning a 17-9 victory in December 2022.

The Falcons will look to reverse that trend while taking advantage of Baltimore's quarterback situation. Atlanta's defense must remain disciplined against Henry and prevent Huntley from finding a rhythm, particularly if the Ravens attempt to control the game with their running attack.

Jackson's absence changes the complexion of Sunday's matchup, but Baltimore still has playmakers capable of creating problems. The Falcons will need to control the line of scrimmage, limit explosive plays and capitalize on the opportunity to secure another important victory.

The Ravens and Falcons are scheduled to kick off Sunday, October 11, at 8:20 p.m. ET in Atlanta.

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