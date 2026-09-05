Falcons GM Ian Cunningham Makes Playoff Goal Clear

FLOWERY BRANCH – Jim Mora produced one of the most recognizable quotes in NFL history 25 years ago after his Indianapolis Colts lost 40-21 to the San Francisco 49ers. A reporter’s question created a press conference moment that every NFL fan remembers and still cites today.

“Playoffs?! Don’t talk about – playoffs?! You kidding me? Playoffs?! I just hope we can win a game! Another game!”

The Colts ended up missing the playoffs that year, but that’s a place that the Atlanta Falcons have become all too familiar with over the last several seasons – eight, to be exact. Their drought is the longest in the NFC and the second-longest in the NFL, trailing just the New York Jets for the league's worst stretch.

Despite this run of futility, it may not be as bad as it would appear on the surface.

Unlike the Jets, who have finished with five or fewer wins in eight of those 15 playoff-less seasons since 2010, the Falcons have found themselves just on the edge of the postseason. In fact, they have come frustratingly close. Over those eight ultimately fruitless seasons, the Falcons have won seven or more games in all but one.

They have come close, but it just hasn't been enough. As the Falcons enter 2026, BetMGM gives them meager +240 odds to snap their streak and reach the postseason, but -300 odds to miss it for the ninth straight year.

Lingering uncertainty at quarterback , injuries on defense, a new coaching staff, and an offseason met with mixed reviews fuel much of that pessimism. Still, the national narrative hasn't deterred them from setting their sights on reaching the final group of teams this season.

“We’re competing to make the playoffs,” general manager Ian Cunningham said Wednesday. “That’s what we’re doing. That’s why we play. You want as many shots on that to allow yourselves the opportunity to get into the dance.”

Cunningham’s offseason strategy hasn't drawn much fanfare. He didn’t have a first-round pick in the Draft, and while the Falcons signed the sixth-most contracts in free agency, they ranked No. 24 in total contract value.

Instead of star talent, they pursued depth and veteran experience to ‘raise the floor.’

But there is still plenty of talent on this roster, and the Falcons have shown their potential with dominant wins over the Rams and Bills in 2025 – but also some dismal losses against the Jets and Dolphins. Will it be enough to overcome the lingering questions on defense and at quarterback? Can it be enough to overcome a loaded NFC?

The NFC South is tight, but not in a good way. All four teams have +375 odds or better of winning the division, and all four are also favorites to miss the postseason altogether. Assuming they don’t win the South, the odds are not in their favor that any of the four could usurp the powers that exist in the West, East, and North.

There is confidence in Flowery Branch that this is the year they finally get there. The fans have certainly waited long enough.

“Once you get in, who knows what may happen,” Cunningham continued. “We’re constantly going to continue to invest in the roster. That’s the main goal. That’s why we do what we’re doing. So whatever we can do to continue to push us forward, that’s what we’ll do.”

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