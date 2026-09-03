Falcons GM Ian Cunningham Sends Strong Message on Billy Bowman Jr.’s Recovery

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Billy Bowman Jr.’s rookie season ended before he had the chance to truly establish himself in the NFL.

Now, nearly a year removed from a devastating Achilles injury, he's finally taking another major step toward getting back on the field.

General manager Ian Cunningham has been impressed with the work Bowman Jr. has put into his recovery.

“Yeah, really, really proud of Billy, man. It’s a testament to him, his work ethic, his resilience, the time in which he’s put into his body to fight to get back,” Cunningham said.

Bowman suffered that torn Achilles during a Friday walkthrough in November 2025 ahead of Atlanta’s Week 12 matchup against the New Orleans Saints. The injury required surgery and prematurely ended his rookie season after just six appearances and one start.

Despite the limited sample size, Bowman made an impact during his first season. He recorded 19 tackles, one interception and one pass breakup in six games, showing enough for the Falcons to remain invested in his development entering 2026.

Bowman began this year’s training camp on the active/PUP list while continuing his rehabilitation. Atlanta has now removed him from PUP, although Cunningham made it clear that doesn’t mean Bowman is immediately ready for game action.

“Now when that time will be, I can’t tell you. But we do feel comfortable enough to not keep him on PUP, so I think that should say something,” Cunningham said.

If he had remained on the PUP list to start the season, he would have had to miss at least the first four games of the season.

The Falcons are taking a cautious approach with Bowman as he works his way back from one of football’s most significant injuries.

“A lot of credit also goes to our return-to-play staff putting an outstanding plan together in order for him to come back and feel confident,” Cunningham said.

Bowman’s recovery also comes at an interesting time for Atlanta’s secondary.

The Falcons elected to carry a large group of defensive backs on their roster, creating significant competition for playing time and roles. That depth gives Atlanta the luxury of allowing Bowman to progress at his own pace rather than forcing him back before he’s ready.

Cunningham pointed to Bowman as an example of the type of resilience the Falcons are seeing throughout the entire roster.

“The beauty is we have a lot of players like that. What we’re seeing is we have a lot of players that are fighting to get back, that are resilient, that are willing to fight through some nicks. But in Billy’s case, he’s done a really good job,” Cunningham said.

For Bowman, the next objective isn’t necessarily getting back into the starting lineup immediately. It’s continuing to clear each stage of the rehabilitation process and eventually proving that he can return to the level of play he showed before the Achilles injury.

Bowman is finally moving closer to a return. And based on Cunningham’s comments, the Falcons believe the work he’s put in has positioned him well for a quick return to the lineup.

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