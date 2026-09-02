Falcons GM Ian Cunningham Update Progress on Naming Starting QB

The Atlanta Falcons have made their quarterback situation even more intriguing by keeping four quarterbacks on their initial 53-man roster.

Michael Penix Jr., Tua Tagovailoa, Cooper Rush and undrafted rookie Jack Strand all survived roster cuts, leaving Atlanta with one of the most crowded quarterback rooms in the NFL. The decision comes as the Falcons continue to evaluate Penix and Tagovailoa, with no timeline yet set for naming a starter for Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

General manager Ian Cunningham made it clear on Wednesday afternoon that Atlanta isn't rushing the decision.

“When the coaches are ready, when the players are ready, we will make that decision,” Cunningham said.

Cunningham also explained that the Falcons want to see more from the quarterbacks, specifically Penix participating in more full practices. Penix spent much of training camp working his way back from his ACL injury and wasn't cleared for 11-on-11 work until late in camp.

He ultimately did not play in the preseason finale, making his evaluation more difficult compared to Tagovailoa, who missed the entire first week of training camp.

That doesn't mean Penix hasn't made an impression.

During camp, Penix showed the arm talent that made him the No. 8 overall pick in 2024. He consistently pushed the ball downfield and produced several explosive completions, including a 45-yard touchdown to Zachariah Branch during the opening day of camp.

Tagovailoa, meanwhile, received significantly more live work throughout the preseason. He showed accuracy and command of the offense while competing for the starting position, and he started the preseason finale against Miami.

Rush provided exactly what Atlanta expected from a veteran backup: stability, experience, and another capable arm in the room. Then there was Strand.

The undrafted rookie wasn't expected to be part of the conversation, but his performance during camp and the preseason forced Atlanta to make a decision. Cunningham said Strand did an “admirable” job throughout camp and that the Falcons were “living in the present” with him.

Atlanta ultimately didn't want to expose Strand to waivers.

Assistant general manager Jeff Scott summed up the organization's philosophy.

“Anybody who makes this 53 earned. These guys went out there and earned it. It just so happens we had four guys at quarterback who earned it. I think that's a position where you want to have depth.”

The decision gives Atlanta flexibility while Penix continues to regain his full form. It also means Cunningham and the coaching staff can gather more information before committing to a starter.

For now, the Falcons aren't saying whether all four quarterbacks are technically in contention for Week 1.

When Cunningham was asked if any of the four could ultimately start against Pittsburgh, he declined to answer.

Atlanta isn't ready to name a starter, and it doesn't feel pressured to do so yet. But the clock is ticking.

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